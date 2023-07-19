Latest Pokemon Unite leak showcases upcoming Tower Defense game mode

Pokemon Unite fans have spent the last several days getting excited about the imminent arrival of Mewtwo in the MOBA title, but it appears that the Pokemon spin-off is also receiving its own tower defense-style game mode. Leaker ElChicoEevee provided datamined screenshots and video footage to back up his claim, which is sure to excite more than a few Pokemon Unite fans.

In addition to his tweets regarding information obtained from Pokemon Unite's code, ElChicoEevee also provided details about the new game mode in the form of a video recording. According to the leaker, the mode will be called Panic Parade, and players will have to fend off waves of hostile Pokemon to protect their towers and base.

ElChicoEevee informs fans about the tentative waves of enemies for Mewtwo's new Pokemon Unite mode (Image via @ElChicoEevee/Twitter)

What will the Panic Parade mode look like in Pokemon Unite?

From the video footage, it appears that many of the game's wild Pokemon, including bosses, will spawn in the incoming waves. The initial parts of the video also show that trainers will have access to other Unite Licenses for this mode and won't be locked into using Mewtwo.

It wasn't long before other content creators and trainers began to chime in with their own videos about Pokemon Unite's new Panic Parade. This corroborated several additional facts surrounding the game mode, including some of the largest questions that players had prior to its release:

Trainers will be able to play Panic Parade in a co-op capacity.

Power-ups are available to utilize that can enhance a team's defenses and response times as enemy waves approach.

Certain Pokemon will be capable of spawning additional allies, such as Vespiquen.

Unbound Hoopa exists as a boss-style enemy and can transport its comrades through Hyperspace Holes.

Sableye is hidden on the game map creating illusions of Aeos Energy pickups and must be defeated to dispel these mirages.

Bellibolt and Tinkaton are making their debut in Pokemon Unite, and they are the first Paldean creatures to be included in the game.

One of the major questions is whether Panic Parade will be a permanent game mode or if it will simply be a fun spin-off mode that remains during Pokemon Unite's anniversary event. Most indications seem to lean toward the former being true, but without official confirmation, it's tough to tell for certain.

Hopefully, Panic Parade remains a fixture in the MOBA well beyond the game's anniversary. However, the fact that it's a "parade" may imply that it won't be around forever. Nevertheless, keeping it around as long as possible would provide one more game mode that trainers can enjoy apart from the usual ranked and quick matches.

When does Pokemon Unite's anniversary event begin?

According to The Pokemon Company, Unite's anniversary event will begin on July 21, but the end date of the event is yet to be ascertained.

Mewtwo's first Unite License (which allows it to Mega Evolve into Mega Mewtwo X) will be made available in the game on July 21, and Mega Mewtwo Y's license will be made available later in August. Blaziken's inclusion in the Public Test Server and the anniversary's login screen also seems to imply its imminent arrival in the game.

During the anniversary, trainers will be able to acquire Mewtwo's first Unite License for free by completing challenges, presumptively within the Crystal Cave portion of the event. This methodology has been seen in previous events to acquire free Unite Licenses for other powerful creatures like Zacian.

Whatever the case may be, hopefully, the game's second anniversary is one to remember and surpasses the first anniversary by leaps and bounds. Trainers continuing to battle it out in the MOBA title deserve a reward for their continued loyalty after two years of support.