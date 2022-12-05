Pokemon Unite Ranked Season 12: End date and all rewards

Season 12 of Pokemon UNITE, the last season of 2022, is finally here, offering tons of rewards. This season also marks the debut of the new character, Urshifu. Introduced in the Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor DLC, the Legendary Pokemon Urshifu is now playable in the MOBA title.
As many players are already familiar with, the Battle Pass is a great way to earn various cosmetic items for a fantastic value. For only around $8, players can earn two different cosmetic sets for their avatar, two different skins for their Unite License Pokemon, and a variety of smaller consumable items. The Battle Pass will end on December 25.
Pokemon UNITE Season 12 Battle Pass: Everything to know
Like most other Battle Passes on the market, Pokemon UNITE grants players an exclusive skin once they decide to purchase it. In Season 12, players will be gifted the Holiday Style skin for Gengar. This cosmetic put the lovable specter in a Santa Claus hat with a stylish backpack.
The second cosmetic reward is earned at level 10. The reward is the Aurora Headwear that players can wear on their trainer avatar. This headwear is a long, green wig that goes with the rest of the Aurora set; players can earn more pieces as they progress through the Battle Pass.
The remaining significant rewards for the Pokemon UNITE Season 12 Battle Pass are all earned at every 10 levels. Up until level 50, players can earn all of the cosmetic Aurora sets for their avatar. At level 60, players will receive the big prize for this season: The Aurora Style skin for Gardevoir.
From level 60 onwards, players will receive rewards from Pokemon UNITE's Battle Pass for every 10 levels. Starting at level 70, players will receive pieces for a recolor of the Aurora avatar set featuring a white and black color scheme rather than the light-green and white one the base version had.
This season also marks the removal of Pokemon UNITE's Battle Pass Prize Box. Once players complete the pass, they can get special rewards from the Prize Box. However, this has been replaced with an alternate pallet for the leading trainer cosmetic for the season.
The following is the list of every reward players can earn through Pokemon UNITE's Season 12 Battle Pass:
- Level 1 - Holiday Gengar
- Level 2 - 60 Aeos coins
- Level 3 - 18 Item Enhancers
- Level 4 - 50 Aeos tickets
- Level 5 - Silver Emblem Box
- Level 6 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 7 - 100 Aeos tickets
- Level 8 - 50 Aeos tickets
- Level 9 - 18 Item Enhancers
- Level 10 - Aurora Headwear
- Level 11 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 12 - 100 Aeos tickets
- Level 13 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 14 - 100 Aeos tickets
- Level 15 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 16 - Sticker (Aurora)
- Level 17 - 100 Aeos tickets
- Level 18 - 60 Aeos coins
- Level 19 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 20 - Frame (Aurora)
- Level 21 - 50 Aeos tickets
- Level 22 - 100 Aeos tickets
- Level 23 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 24 - 100 Aeos tickets
- Level 25 - 60 Aeos coins
- Level 26 - Silver Emblem Box
- Level 27 - 50 Aeos tickets
- Level 28 - 18 Item Enhancers
- Level 29 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 30 - Aurora Set: Shoes
- Level 31 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 32 - 100 Aeos tickets
- Level 33 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 34 - 60 Aeos coins
- Level 35 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 36 - 100 Aeos tickets
- Level 37 - 50 Aeos tickets
- Level 38 - 100 Aeos tickets
- Level 39 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 40 - Background (Aurora)
- Level 41 - 50 Aeos tickets
- Level 42 - 18 Item Enhancers
- Level 43 - 50 Aeos tickets
- Level 44 - 18 Item Enhancers
- Level 45 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 46 - Silver Emblem Box
- Level 47 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 48 - 100 Aeos tickets
- Level 49 - 50 Aeos tickets
- Level 50 - Aurora Set: Top and Bottom
- Level 51 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 52 - 100 Aeos tickets
- Level 53 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 54 - 18 Item Enhancers
- Level 55 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 56 - Gold Emblem Box
- Level 57 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 58 - 100 Aeos tickets
- Level 59 - 9 Item Enhancers
- Level 60 - Aurora Style: Gardevoir
- Level 70 - Aurora Set (Black): Headwear
- Level 80 - Aurora Set (Black): Shoes
- Level 90 - Aurora Set (Black): Top and Bottom
- Level 100 - Aurora Set (Red): Headwear
- Level 110 - Aurora Set (Red): Shoes
- Level 120 - Aurora Set (Red): Top and Bottom
The Pokemon UNITE Season 12 Battle Pass is best for players who like the winter aesthetic. The Christmas-y and Winter Wonderland feel of the new Pokemon skins, and the trainer avatar items are bound to be worth the money to some trainers.