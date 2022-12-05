Pokemon Unite Ranked Season 12: End date and all rewards

Season 12 of Pokemon UNITE, the last season of 2022, is finally here, offering tons of rewards. This season also marks the debut of the new character, Urshifu. Introduced in the Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor DLC, the Legendary Pokemon Urshifu is now playable in the MOBA title.

As many players are already familiar with, the Battle Pass is a great way to earn various cosmetic items for a fantastic value. For only around $8, players can earn two different cosmetic sets for their avatar, two different skins for their Unite License Pokemon, and a variety of smaller consumable items. The Battle Pass will end on December 25.

Pokemon UNITE Season 12 Battle Pass: Everything to know

Like most other Battle Passes on the market, Pokemon UNITE grants players an exclusive skin once they decide to purchase it. In Season 12, players will be gifted the Holiday Style skin for Gengar. This cosmetic put the lovable specter in a Santa Claus hat with a stylish backpack.

The second cosmetic reward is earned at level 10. The reward is the Aurora Headwear that players can wear on their trainer avatar. This headwear is a long, green wig that goes with the rest of the Aurora set; players can earn more pieces as they progress through the Battle Pass.

The remaining significant rewards for the Pokemon UNITE Season 12 Battle Pass are all earned at every 10 levels. Up until level 50, players can earn all of the cosmetic Aurora sets for their avatar. At level 60, players will receive the big prize for this season: The Aurora Style skin for Gardevoir.

From level 60 onwards, players will receive rewards from Pokemon UNITE's Battle Pass for every 10 levels. Starting at level 70, players will receive pieces for a recolor of the Aurora avatar set featuring a white and black color scheme rather than the light-green and white one the base version had.

This season also marks the removal of Pokemon UNITE's Battle Pass Prize Box. Once players complete the pass, they can get special rewards from the Prize Box. However, this has been replaced with an alternate pallet for the leading trainer cosmetic for the season.

The following is the list of every reward players can earn through Pokemon UNITE's Season 12 Battle Pass:

Level 1 - Holiday Gengar

Level 2 - 60 Aeos coins

Level 3 - 18 Item Enhancers

Level 4 - 50 Aeos tickets

Level 5 - Silver Emblem Box

Level 6 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 7 - 100 Aeos tickets

Level 8 - 50 Aeos tickets

Level 9 - 18 Item Enhancers

Level 10 - Aurora Headwear

Level 11 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 12 - 100 Aeos tickets

Level 13 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 14 - 100 Aeos tickets

Level 15 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 16 - Sticker (Aurora)

Level 17 - 100 Aeos tickets

Level 18 - 60 Aeos coins

Level 19 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 20 - Frame (Aurora)

Level 21 - 50 Aeos tickets

Level 22 - 100 Aeos tickets

Level 23 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 24 - 100 Aeos tickets

Level 25 - 60 Aeos coins

Level 26 - Silver Emblem Box

Level 27 - 50 Aeos tickets

Level 28 - 18 Item Enhancers

Level 29 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 30 - Aurora Set: Shoes

Level 31 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 32 - 100 Aeos tickets

Level 33 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 34 - 60 Aeos coins

Level 35 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 36 - 100 Aeos tickets

Level 37 - 50 Aeos tickets

Level 38 - 100 Aeos tickets

Level 39 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 40 - Background (Aurora)

Level 41 - 50 Aeos tickets

Level 42 - 18 Item Enhancers

Level 43 - 50 Aeos tickets

Level 44 - 18 Item Enhancers

Level 45 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 46 - Silver Emblem Box

Level 47 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 48 - 100 Aeos tickets

Level 49 - 50 Aeos tickets

Level 50 - Aurora Set: Top and Bottom

Level 51 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 52 - 100 Aeos tickets

Level 53 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 54 - 18 Item Enhancers

Level 55 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 56 - Gold Emblem Box

Level 57 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 58 - 100 Aeos tickets

Level 59 - 9 Item Enhancers

Level 60 - Aurora Style: Gardevoir

Level 70 - Aurora Set (Black): Headwear

Level 80 - Aurora Set (Black): Shoes

Level 90 - Aurora Set (Black): Top and Bottom

Level 100 - Aurora Set (Red): Headwear

Level 110 - Aurora Set (Red): Shoes

Level 120 - Aurora Set (Red): Top and Bottom

The Pokemon UNITE Season 12 Battle Pass is best for players who like the winter aesthetic. The Christmas-y and Winter Wonderland feel of the new Pokemon skins, and the trainer avatar items are bound to be worth the money to some trainers.

