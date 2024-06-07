Pokemon Unite Season 24 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices

Season 24 of the Battle Pass is out now, released alongside the new Pokemon Unite Rank Season 20, bringing a fresh wave of excitement with new Trainer outfits, Holowears, and a lot more. Whether you are a dedicated fan or a casual player, this season, like any other new season, offers a variety of fresh rewards that enhance both gameplay and visual appeal.

The Season 24 Battle Pass officially kicked off on June 6, 2024, and will run until July 25, 2024, spanning a total of 49 days. This time frame gives players enough time to complete missions, earn as many rewards as possible, and make the most of their Battle Pass purchase.

In this article, you will know everything a player needs to know about the Season 24 Battle Pass, including details on rewards, highlighted holowears, and pricing.

All rewards in Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 24

The standout features of this season are the Champion Style Holowears for Tsareena and Blaziken.

Upon obtaining the Battle Pass, players will immediately unlock Champion Style: Tsareena. As players progress, they rank up in the Battle Pass to unlock the exclusive Champion Style: Blaziken at rank 100.

These Holowears are designed with a punk wrestling theme, adding a unique and dynamic flair to the game.

Champion Style: Blaziken using its Unite Move in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blaziken's Holowear, in particular, is a visual treat, featuring a blue-tinted trail when it moves and special animations during its Unite moves, where two spotlights shine on it and a trophy appears. These unique touches make the Holowear stand out significantly.

Rewards Structure

Total free Battle Pass rewards:

Aeos Coins : 120

: 120 Item Enhancers : 155

: 155 Aeos Tickets : 450

: 450 Rank Protection Cards: 1

Total Premium Battle Pass rewards:

Aeos Coins : 720

: 720 Item Enhancers : 295

: 295 Aeos Tickets : 1650

: 1650 Rank Protection Cards : 3

: 3 Silver Emblem Box : 1

: 1 Gold Emblem Box: 1

Additionally, those who push past level 100 in the Premium Battle Pass will unlock even more rewards, making it a worthwhile investment.

Premium Plus Rewards

Champion Style: Blaziken in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For players looking to maximize their rewards and progress quickly, the Premium Plus version of the Battle Pass is available. This version starts players off with an additional 25 levels and includes an exclusive Champion Style: Blaziken sticker. It’s an excellent option for the most dedicated players who want to elevate their game status swiftly.

Additional Premium Battle Pass 24 rewards in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 24 Trainer Skins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Season 24 introduces an extensive array of new Trainer Skins and themed accessories. These additions are designed to complement the Champion Style Holowears, enhancing the overall visual appeal and immersion.

Players can look forward to new stickers, frames, hair colors, and colored contact lenses. These customizations allow players to tailor their in-game appearance, reflecting their unique style and preferences.

Battle Pass 24 other additional rewards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Additional Premium Battle Pass rewards

Champion Style: Blaziken

Champion Style: Tsareena

Champion Set 2: Headwear

Champion Set 2: Top and Bottoms

Champion Set 2: Accessory (Gloves)

Champion Set 2: Shoes

Champion Set 2 (Orange and Light Blue): Headwear

Champion Set 2 (Orange and Light Blue): Top and Bottom

Champion Set 2 (Orange and Light Blue): Accessory (Gloves)

Champion Set 2 (Orange and Light Blue): Shoes

Hair Color: White, Light Blue and Pink

Colored Contact Lenses (Light Gold)

Champion Style: Sticker

Champion Style: Frame

Champion Style: Background

All Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 24 prices

Champion Style: Tsareena in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Battle Pass comes in two tiers:

Standard Premium Pass : Priced at 490 Aeos Gems, providing full access to all listed rewards.

: Priced at 490 Aeos Gems, providing full access to all listed rewards. Premium Pass Plus: Priced at 840 Aeos Gems, offering a significant level boost and exclusive rewards.

Aeos Gems can be purchased directly from the in-game store, making these passes accessible to all players ready to invest in their Season 24 journey.

The Season 24 Battle Pass in Pokemon Unite is packed with new and exciting content, from exclusive Holowears to a wide variety of customization options. Whether you opt for the free rewards or dive into the premium tiers, there is something for every player to enjoy.

