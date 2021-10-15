Pokemon Unite: Top 5 characters after Sylveon nerf

Now that the juggernaut that is Sylveon has been nerfed in Pokemon Unite, which characters are best in the game?

It’s been almost three months since Pokemon Unite released, and fans have already seen several meta shifts. Gengar was broken before it got its Hex fixed, after which Cinderace took center stage, followed by Lucario. It was hard to argue against Sylveon being the best in the game before the nerf, but what about afterwards?

Read on to find out which Pokemon can keep up with Sylveon.

Which characters in Pokemon Unite can keep up with Sylveon?

5) Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff gets access to valuable abilities like Sing and Dazzling Gleam (Image via TiMi Studios)

Wigglytuff is simply the best support in the game. Its ability to Sing enemies to sleep leads to any offensive character being able to come in and pick up an easy kill. On top of that, Wigglytuff has incredible tankiness and is almost impossible to bring down without help.

4) Lucario

Lucario can use Power-Up Punch to steal Combee and Vespiqueen easily (Image via TiMi Studios)

For some time, many players have thought this was the best Pokemon in the game. Lucario has a unique mix of strength and bulk, which makes it very difficult to deal with. This mostly comes from its passive, Steadfast, which gives it a shield at low health. Pairing this with a Focus Band makes Lucario very difficult to kill. Power-Up Punch is also great for stealing objectives and doing loads of damage.

3) Venusaur

Many Venusaur players have dropped Sludge Bomb and Solarbeam for Giga Drain and Petal Dance (Image via TiMi Studios)

Many Unite players thought this was a mid-tier Pokemon. And how the tables have turned now. By running the Giga Drain and Petal Dance set, Venusaur has become a menace. Not only does it have great damage output, but Giga Drain allows it to stay healthy in fights for much longer than expected.

2) Talonflame

Talonflame's Unite Move can kill multiple enemies as well as steal objectives (Image via TiMi Studios)

This is simply the best objective stealer in the game. If Talonflame is close to Dreadnaw or Zapdos, it can easily close in when they are at low health and grab the KO for its team. Fly has also become a great tool for Talonflame, allowing it to come out of the jungle and drop loads of damage to one enemy or multiple.

1) Sylveon (still)

Despite the nerfs, Sylveon is still a dominant force in Pokemon Unite. Both Mystical Fire and Hyper Voice have high damage output that can dispose of enemies quickly. Sylveon’s Unite Move can also turn a losing situation around within seconds. Any team that wants to survive a team fight should target this Pokemon first.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

