Pokemon Unite update v1.14.1.5 patch notes: Falinks announced, Mewtwo Y nerfs, and more

The Pokemon Unite arena is set for a thrilling shakeup with the release of update v1.14.1.5, scheduled for April 16, 2024. This update not only announces the addition of Falinks to the roster but also implements significant balance changes that refine the combat dynamics. Players can look forward to a refreshed gaming experience, marked by strategic depth and new challenges.

With the introduction of new events like the Dragon Carnival and adjustments to key characters, this update is poised to redefine the competitive landscape of Pokemon Unite.

Whether you're strategizing for your next battle, aiming to climb the ranks, or just looking to enjoy new content, update v1.14.1.5 promises to bring something exciting for everyone.

All announcements in Pokemon Unite patch update v1.14.1.5

Falinks announced to join Pokemon Unite soon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Falinks: The formation Pokemon, Falinks, will soon join the Aeos Island. Players can acquire the Falinks Unite license through the special Falinks commemorative event pass. This is an exciting opportunity to harness the unique abilities of this new fighter in Unite Battles.

Upcoming Events:

Dragon Carnival Share Event : From May 9 to May 16, 2024, participate in the share event to receive a Pokemon Face Hat featuring Rayquaza.

: From May 9 to May 16, 2024, participate in the share event to receive a Pokemon Face Hat featuring Rayquaza. Dragon Carnival: Kicking off on May 16 and running until June 12, 2024, this event puts Dragon-type Pokemon in the spotlight. Expect new quick battles and a variety of event-specific activities offering rich rewards.

Shop and Event Updates:

The update also includes several shop and event updates, along with bug fixes and text corrections to enhance the overall gameplay experience.

All balance changes in Pokemon Unite patch update v1.14.1.5

Licenses that are the main spotlights of the Pokemon Unite recent patch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The new patch brings a series of balance changes aimed at improving the competitiveness and fun of the game:

Nerfs:

Mewtwo (Y) : Special Attack decreased, along with reduced effect and duration for both its Teleport and Unite Move. Infinite Psyburn's damage has been reduced as well.

: Special Attack decreased, along with reduced effect and duration for both its Teleport and Unite Move. Infinite Psyburn's damage has been reduced as well. Eldegoss : Effects of boosted attacks are nerfed. Overall decrease in damage and effectiveness of Pollen Puff, Pollen Puff+ and its Unite Move, Cotton Cloud Crash.

: Effects of boosted attacks are nerfed. Overall decrease in damage and effectiveness of Pollen Puff, Pollen Puff+ and its Unite Move, Cotton Cloud Crash. Espeon : Decreased damage for Stored Power.

: Decreased damage for Stored Power. Zoroark : Night Slash sees a reduction in damage, an increase in cooldown, and reduced HP restoration.

: Night Slash sees a reduction in damage, an increase in cooldown, and reduced HP restoration. Meowscarada : Attack stats decreased.

: Attack stats decreased. Buzzwole: Superpower and Superpower+ have their cooldowns increased while the effects of Smack Down has been weakend.

Buffs:

Machamp : Increased Defense and Special Defense, with increased damage for Submission.

: Increased Defense and Special Defense, with increased damage for Submission. Snorlax : Block move now has a decreased movement speed reduction and an enhanced shield effect.

: Block move now has a decreased movement speed reduction and an enhanced shield effect. Hoopa : Enhanced shield effect and increased duration of effects for Trick.

: Enhanced shield effect and increased duration of effects for Trick. Aegislash : Reduced cooldown for Iron Head and Sacred Sword.

: Reduced cooldown for Iron Head and Sacred Sword. Azumarill : Reduced cooldown for Whirlpool, and adjustments to its Unite Move, Belly Bash.

: Reduced cooldown for Whirlpool, and adjustments to its Unite Move, Belly Bash. Crustle: Unite Move, Rubble Rouser, gets an upgrade

Adjustments and Bug Fixes:

Umbreon : Defense and Special Defense decreased, although its moves Wish's HP restoration and Foul Play's effects and damage received enhancements.

: Defense and Special Defense decreased, although its moves Wish's HP restoration and Foul Play's effects and damage received enhancements. Gyarados: Waterfall now activates quicker but Aqua tail's effects are weakened. Bounce now throws opponents and recieves a new Move icon.

Waterfall now activates quicker but Aqua tail's effects are weakened. Bounce now throws opponents and recieves a new Move icon. Trevenant: Horn Leech's bug that did not trigger effects are now fixed.

Horn Leech's bug that did not trigger effects are now fixed. Miraidon's Electro Drift and Zeraora's Wild Charge+ have had bugs fixed that caused unintended effects.

Please ensure your app is updated to the latest version to experience all the new content and changes. In case of connection issues during the update, a simple restart of the app or reattempting connection later is recommended.

Since the last Pokemon Unite patch update, v1.14.1.4, the developers of the game have concentrated their efforts on maintaing the balance of the meta. This update promises to reshape the battle strategies and enhance the player experience.

Whether you're looking to dominate with the newly buffed powerhouses, like Machamp and Snorlax, or strategize with the newly revealed Falinks, there's plenty to explore and enjoy in v1.14.1.5.

