5 Pokemon VGC players to look out for at World Championships 2023

The Pokemon World Championships are taking place from August 11, 2023, to August 13, 2023. The event encompasses the final climb to supremacy for trainers competing in the Trading Card Game, GO, Unite, and the Scarlet and Violet VGC. In the latter competition, players have come a long way from their respective nations and regional tournaments to see if their hard work will pay off with a championship title.

With 335 competitive VGC players being invited to the Pokemon World Championships this year, the struggle to reach the top eight and beyond will be arduous across the three-day event. Nonetheless, these prime trainers will continue to battle until only one remains as the world champion.

While all of these Pokemon VGC competitors deserve credit for their valiant efforts, there are a few notable players that fans may want to keep an eye on when Worlds kicks off in just a few days.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Five VGC players to watch during Pokemon World Championships 2023

1) Paul Chua

Dating back to his Worlds 2022 semifinal spot, Paul Chua has bided his time to return to the largest stage for Pokemon VGC in Worlds 2023. He's well-prepared for a return to the top eight in Worlds after winning the Europe International VGC Championships back in March, taking down Brazil's Gabriel Agati and securing the $5,000 prize.

Worlds won't be easy, given the fact that multiple international champions will also be arriving to compete. However, Chua has a track record across multiple regional and international victories to pad his resume and embolden his resolve.

2) Alex Gómez Berna

Otherwise known as PokeAlexVGC, Alex Gómez Berna is an established VGC pro whose recent notable victory includes winning the championship for the North American International Championship in Columbus, OH. His battle against Raghav Malaviya in those finals was quite memorable, and there's little doubt that PokeAlex will want to replicate his success.

Berna's Dragapult proved to be a huge asset back in the NAIC, and it may very well make a huge difference during the World Championship as well, should he choose to use it.

3) Eduardo Cunha

It wouldn't be right to have a list of VGC players to keep an eye on without including the current title holder for the Pokemon World Championships. Sure, Portugal's Eduardo Cunha hasn't been spotted during the International Championships in 2023, but he's still hard at work preparing for his title defense in a new Pocket Monsters game.

Cunha took the spot as the top trainer in the world during Pokemon Sword and Shield, but can he do it again in the Scarlet and Violet era? Fans will certainly be watching his entire bracket run to see just how far he goes.

4) Kaito "Nak" Arii

Given that the Pokemon World Championships are taking place in Yokohama, Japan this year, could there be a home-field advantage for Japan's national VGC champion? Kaito Arii, AKA Nak, is likely more focused on having his team and strategies prepared as much as possible for the intense competition taking place at Worlds.

Regardless, it's hard not to think that plenty of Japanese Pokemon VGC fans will be pulling for their hometown champion. Time will tell to see just how far Nak can go in the competition, but it's certainly a compelling storyline to follow across this three-day event.

5) Gavin Michaels

Back in January, Gavin Michaels seized the first major international win of 2023 by becoming champion of the Oceania International Championship in Melbourne, Australia. Michaels is an incredibly seasoned veteran at this point in his career, dating back to 2014, cutting his teeth in regionals across the US and locking up more than a few wins.

Like plenty of Pokemon VGC players, Gavin has yet to take a World Championship, but his veteran presence and OCIC victory may be setting him up for a run that some fans would likely love to see unfold.