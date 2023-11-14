Pokemon x Tiffany x Arsham Studio capsule collection: Prices, release date, and more explored

The Pokemon franchise is well-known for its merchandise collaborations, and the latest may cost trainers a sizable chunk of change. Beginning on November 29, 2023, a 24-hour promotion between Tiffany & Co, Arsham Studio, and the lovable Pocket Monster series will feature an all-new collection of jewelry, including high-karat gold and sterling silver.

Tiffany will introduce several new pieces of Pokemon-inspired jewelry, based on artist Daniel Arsham's "A Ripple in Time" sculpture exhibit, as part of its "capsule collection."

This new merchandise drop won't be a cheap one for most fans, but it doesn't hurt to review what is known about it before its release in a few weeks.

Pokemon x Tiffany x Arsham Studio capsule collection: What to know about the products, prices, and release time

The Pokemon x Tiffany collaboration showcases multiple jewelry colors and materials (Image via Tiffany/TPC)

The Pokemon x Tiffany x Arsham Studio collection features three distinct styles made of different precious materials. The pendants all bear the likenesses of beloved Pocket Monsters from Generation I. Two varieties of Pikachu are available, and six creatures total are sold in pendant form, either on their own or together in one piece.

Trainers can select from the following products when the merchandise drop goes live:

Golden Pikachu Pendant - Composed of 18k yellow gold and accented with diamonds. Comes in a Tiffany Blue-colored Poke Ball. Has two sizes, with the larger arriving with an approximate price of $29,000 USD and the smaller one clocking in at roughly $9,900.

- Composed of 18k yellow gold and accented with diamonds. Comes in a Tiffany Blue-colored Poke Ball. Has two sizes, with the larger arriving with an approximate price of $29,000 USD and the smaller one clocking in at roughly $9,900. Singular Pokemon Pendant - Made of oxidized sterling silver and similarly encrusted with diamonds, trainers can select from the choice of a pendant featuring a singular creature. Options include Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Mew, Cubone, or Jigglypuff. Presented in a Tiffany Blue Box emblazoned with the company logo as well as that of Arsham Studio and the Pocket Monsters franchise. Priced at $1,290 USD before taxes and fees.

- Made of oxidized sterling silver and similarly encrusted with diamonds, trainers can select from the choice of a pendant featuring a singular creature. Options include Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Mew, Cubone, or Jigglypuff. Presented in a Tiffany Blue Box emblazoned with the company logo as well as that of Arsham Studio and the Pocket Monsters franchise. Priced at $1,290 USD before taxes and fees. Six Species Pendant - A necklace featuring all six creatures from the singular series. Exhibits the same sterling silver composition and diamond accents. Encased in a Tiffany Blue Box with the collaboration logos. As of the announcement, this piece has yet to be priced.

The six-creature collaborative pendant certainly has its appeal (Image via Tiffany/TPC)

As previously noted, the collaboration will take place on November 29, 2023, at 6:00 am Pacific Time, 9:00 am Eastern Time, and 2:00 pm GMT in the United Kingdom. Trainers can visit Tiffany.com to purchase the products, but they'll have to be quick, as the promotion ends on November 30, 2023, at the same timings above.

Although this Pokemon collaboration certainly ranks as one of the most expensive, the sterling silver options seem to be at least a bit more amenable for some fans compared to the massive price tag for the 14k gold Pikachu.

If players are comfortable with the luxury-grade price tag and want to show off their love of the series, as well as their personal style, this collab may be right for them.