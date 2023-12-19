Raging Bolt best PvP moveset and build guide in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Raging Bolt was one of the first new Pocket Monsters from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk to be introduced to the global playerbase. In the Scarlet version, you must complete Perrin's challenge of registering 200 critters on your Blueberry Pokedex to earn an encounter with this monstrosity.

Once you have a Raging Bolt of your own, you might want to use it in battles. Although this critter isn't competitively viable, here is a look at its best moveset, Nature, IVs, Tera type, and more.

Raging Bolt in The Indigo Disk: Type, Ability, stats, and more

Raging Bolt in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Raging Bolt is an Electric and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. This makes it weak to the following types:

Ice

Ground

Dragon

Fairy

These are the elemental types that this critter resists:

Fire

Water

Grass

Flying

Steel

Electric

Iron Bundle can have only one ability: Protosynthesis. This boosts the critter's best stat when Harsh Sunlight is in play or if it's holding a Booster Energy as its Held Item.

The Paradox Pokemon has the following stats in Generation IX:

HP: 125

Attack (Atk): 73

Defense (Def): 91

Special Attack (Sp. Atk.): 137

Special Defense (Sp. Def.): 89

Speed: 75

Base Stat total (BST): 590

Best Nature and EV spread for Raging Bolt in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For the best results, Raging Bolt should have the following EV spread and Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

HP : 4

: 4 Sp. Atk: 252

252 Speed: 252

252 Nature: Modest

Best moveset for Raging Bolt in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Raging Bolt using Thunderclap (Image via TPC)

The following attacks are best suited for Raging Boult if you plan on competing with it in the upcoming phase of competitive battles in Generation IX:

Thunderbolt

Thunderclap

Dragon Pulse

Protect

These attacks make use of Raging Boult's fantastic Special Attack stat. Thunderclap is the critter's signature move. It is a 70 base power attack that only hits the target if it has selected a damaging move. Like Sucker Punch, this move always goes first if the above condition is fulfilled.

Thunderbolt and Dragon Pulse aren't the hardest-hitting moves of their respective types. However, they deliver the kind of stability that most players would want in a high-stakes situation.

Best Held Item for Raging Bolt in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Choice Specs (Image via TPC)

The best Held Item option for Ragin Bolt is a Life Orb or a Choice Specs, with both improving Raging Bolt's offensive pressure. While the former deals 30% extra damage for 10% of the user's total health. Choice Specs, on the other hand, boosts damage by 50% but locks the user into one move until they switch out.

Best Tera type for Raging Bolt in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since most of Raging Bolt's attacks are Electric-type, one of the best elemental types in the game, it is recommended that you should Terastallize the critter into an Electric-type. A crucial aspect here is that only one type deals super-effective damage against Electric-type Pocket Monsters.

This would give Thunderbolt and Thunderclap authentic names since they are already boosted by STAB.

The Blueberry Pokedex has a lot of areas to explore, and you can read about it in detail in our Indigo Disk Pokedex.