Ranking all Throwing Styles in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk introduced a new feature called Throwing Styles. With this function, characters change how they throw a Poke Ball. Each form has a different movement, and their animation is unique. The way players used to catch a Pokemon or send their Pocket Monster out for battle has changed significantly with the debut of this feature. Before the DLC, they only had one form, the original style.

There are now eight different Throwing Styles available in the game, and players can donate Blueberry Points to Mitch using the League Club Room’s PC to unlock the function. One should know that style does not change the battle's outcome or boost the chance of capturing a Pokemon. With that said, this list ranks all of Indigo Disk's Throwing Styles based on coolness and animation.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ranking Smug Style, Galarian Star Style, and 7 other Throwing Forms in Indigo Disk

8) Left-Handed Style

Left-Handed Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are two types of people in the world; one is predominantly right-handed, and the other is left-handed. In the original Throwing Style of The Indigo Disk, a character hurls a Poke Ball using their right hand. Although players were familiar with that, left-handed trainers may not have expected something like this to suit their style.

With the newly arrived feature, they can now throw a Poke Ball in a great fashion. When they toss it, their character leans forward while simultaneously changing their footwork. Being left-handed has never been this cool, and it is also great to see Game Freak thinking about what fans want.

7) Dainty Style

Dainty Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dainty is one of the best Throwing Styles available in The Indigo Disk. Not every player likes showing off intimidating body language and confidence; some prefer being low-key, but still complete the task at hand.

This Poke Ball throwing form is exquisite. Characters with a Dainty Style have a unique animation - they stare briefly, smile a bit, pitch the ball, and show a happy face.

While hurling a Poke Ball, the character puts the left leg forward and bends the right leg’s knees to create momentum. The most remarkable thing is the character’s smile, handwork, and footwork. A win or loss should not bother a player when rocking a Dainty Style.

6) Ninja Style

Ninja Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Twirling and Ninja Style can be unlocked simultaneously in The Indigo Disk. The latter's name itself suggests that a player can have the spirit of a Ninja. The best thing about incorporating this form over others is that the thrown Poke Ball is visually appealing and satisfying. Moreover, players look like a Shinobi before sending a monster out in the battle.

The animation starts with a character bringing their right hand, changing the orthodox stance to a southpaw, and then placing the Poke Ball in the left palm to throw it. Those performing this style resemble a Ninja throwing a Shuriken. We wish the animation had a sound as it would have added an extra layer of fun. Sadly, none of the throw forms have any audio.

5) Reverent Style

Reverent Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Indigo Disk’s Reverent Style is about showing respect before catching a Pocket Monster or winning the battle. It has already been mentioned that form doesn’t change the outcome, but a little confidence does not hurt. The Reverent Style is for those who highly regard the opponents or creatures they encounter.

In Reverent form, players take a Poke Ball from the right pocket. Then, they place the left hand below the right hand before tossing the Ball. Imagine throwing a Master Ball at a Legendary Pokemon with all due respect. This is something to be proud of oneself when playing the Indigo Disk.

4) Twirling Style

Twirling Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If players prefer to perform a little dance before catching a Pokemon, then unlocking the Twirling Style in Indigo Disk is what they should aim for. Spinning in front of the Terastallize monster before attacking it looks fantastic, and one should do that in the game, just for fun. This tossing form better suits those who like to show off a move or two.

The character holds the Poke Ball in its right hand, brings the hand to the left shoulder, and spins around to complete the Twirling Throwing Style. Challenging the Blueberry Club League Champion, Kieran, with this form reflects players’ passion and dedication to become a Champion themselves. This style and the Ninja Throwing form can be unlocked with a donation of 150 BP.

3) Elegant Style

Elegant Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being Elegant is a new style in The Indigo Disk. The character's style changes as when pitching a Poke Ball elegantly. The animation is excellent, the body language is graceful, and, more importantly, it somewhat reflects the players' winning mentality.

Similar to the Smug Style, the character first makes a fist. However, after that, the player animation changes. They lean backward, raise their left leg, stretch their left hand, and prepare to fling the ball. As soon as they use the force, they stoop and their eyes stare at the targeted place.

The Elegant Throwing Style lives up to its name, but since the facial expression is less impressive, we must rank Smug as the better form in Indigo Disk.

2) Smug Style

Smug Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players confident in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can stick with the Smug Style. However, it doesn’t mean those with other Throwing Styles are not confident; feeling smug before the win is not bad at all. And even if one has to try for the second time to catch a Pokemon or challenge an opponent in Indigo Disk, doing that in a Smug Style reflects pride and resoluteness.

Choosing this form over others enables a new animation. Before the players make the throw, they make a fist, reach for the Poke Ball, throw it underhand, and close their eyes. It is a genuinely spectacular pitch that one should use when facing challenges like the Elite Four members of the DLC, especially against the Champion.

1) Galarian Star Style

Galarian Star Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To unlock Galarian Star Style in Indigo Disk, players must donate 300 BP to Mitch. This is the most gripping Throwing Style available in the game. Many trainers pick this form because it reminds them of Leon from the Pokemon Sword and Shield series, and the way that he used to throw out his Poke Balls is now in Scarlet and Violet.

Players with Galarian Star Style use a lot of force to throw out their Poke Ball. The form is similar to a Baseball pitch, meaning the character uses all their might to complete the throw. Although we don’t get to see the opponent/monsters’ expression, the Galarian Star Style might scare them off if we could.