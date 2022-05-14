Bonsly Pokemon Generation 9 model supposedly leaks

It doesn’t look like the leaks for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be stopping anytime soon. The awaited ninth generation of Pokemon was announced in a direct presentation several months ago.

The shown trailer still leaves many questions to be asked, though. The only new features presented were the three starters (Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly). That means that a lot of speculation will be going around about what will appear in this new game.

Note: This article is based on rumors, and all information must be consumed with a pinch of salt.

Older Pokemon rumored to get new regional form

A screenshot has been circulating around the internet of a potential regional form. This time, it's for Bonsly, the Rock-type Pokemon from Sinnoh that evolves into Sudowoodo.

This Bonsly variant is supposed to be shaped like a cork instead of its usual tree-like design. The rumor is that it will evolve into a regional Sudowoodo that looks like a wine bottle.

It seems as though the validity of this leak is being questioned. Right now, the consensus is that this seems fake.

The Bonsly leak originated from 4chan. The leak appears to be from the same person who made a fake Oddish leak some time ago, Scarlet Herring.

The Oddish leak involved a photo of an Oddish with a yellow body resembling a pineapple. There was a picture of Gloom (Oddish's evolution) with a similar appearance to go along with it.

The leak has pretty much been debunked, though. Scarlet Herring claimed on their Twitter bio that they "like making fake leaks." This is another reason why this Bonsly leak is coming into question.

HHJan @hsinhsung @ExpertDecidueye I would say this image is too clear to be a legit leak. The concept also looks pretty fake to me. @ExpertDecidueye I would say this image is too clear to be a legit leak. The concept also looks pretty fake to me.

The image shown on Twitter also looks entirely fake. Users note that it's too clear of an image to appear real. One user mentioned that a wine-themed Pokemon may be too mature for the franchise, who's focused on a younger market for all of its existence.

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks



Source:

forums.bulbagarden.net/index.php?thre… One of Khu's riddles regarding a new regional form in Scarlet / Violet has been possibly solvedSource: One of Khu's riddles regarding a new regional form in Scarlet / Violet has been possibly solvedSource:forums.bulbagarden.net/index.php?thre… https://t.co/b9R2SPyokB

Another rumor that has quite a bit of possibility of being true is Quagsire getting a regional form. Riddler Khu, famous for making riddles about upcoming leaks, left a clue about hex codes that someone figured out to be 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Generations II, III, IV, and V were the only ones with Pokemon that were Water-type and Ground-type (Quagsire, Swampert, Wishcash, Gastrodon, and Seismitoad). Quagsire looks the most likely to reappear in Generation IX out of these options.

This is due to Quagsire’s resemblance to a statue in Barcelona. On the Ebro River is a statue of a lizard-dragon hybrid with coloring like Quagsire. It could be a potential Dragon-type if included in the next game.

