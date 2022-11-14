Can Shadow Machop be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

Pokemon GO is creating headlines again with its new Team GO Rocket Takeover Event this November 2022. Along with a long list of activities like Community Days featuring powerful fighters for Legendary and Mega Battle Raids, Pokemon GO developers have provided fans with a multitude of things to complete. One of them currently running is the Team GO Rocket Takeover event, which offers several rewards and shiny encounters to fans.

The event features Team GO Grunts and the opportunity to battle all Team GO Rocket leaders and their boss Giovanni. None of the leaders are less than any other, and they have a powerful set of shadow fighters to oppose the players. Fans are currently claiming to have encountered Shiny Shadow Machop. Below is everything you need to know about it.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Steps to get a Shadow Machop in Pokemon GO this November 2022

From Monday, November 14, 2022, at noon local time to Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time, Pokemon GO's new Team GO Rocket takeover offers several rewards and encounters to players. It also provides players with a brand new Shiny debut as Shiny Pawniard makes its way on the platform for the very first time. Along with it, the appearance of Shiny Pawniard’s evolution Shiny Bisharp is also seen lurking throughout the event.

Currently, players are reporting seeing other Shiny variants of the Team GO Rocket Pocket Monsters. Several players have claimed to have encountered the shiny variants of Shadow Sableye and Shadow Machop throughout the event. Although these are just claims, many players are popping up in the community with several screenshots of these shadow variants.

Shadow Machop is one of the Pokemon from Cliff’s Team and is the first fighter to appear while battling Cliff. Despite no official announcement of a Shiny Shadow Machop, Pokemon GO players claim to have seen it. It is still under suspicion whether the news holds any truth, but the community is starting to flood with screenshots and evidence of it being real.

Cliff’s team also consists of the shadow variants of Pinsir, Crobat, Amoonguss, Tyranitar, Aerodactyl, and Camerupt, along with the Shadow Machop. The first fighter from Cliff’s team is always Shadow Machop. Cliff’s second Pokémon can be Shadow Crobat, Shadow Pinsir, or Shadow Amoongus, and in the third round, Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Aerodactyl, or Shadow Camerupt will pose as an opponent.

More about Shiny Shadow Machop

Although Shiny Shadow Machop has a different design, its stats and movesets are exactly the same as its original counterpart. Seen as a collectible for Pokemon GO players, the Shiny variant of Shadow Machop is still considered a rumor since there is no official announcement on the platform.

The shiny variant and its original design have no difference in stats, but their design is what a shiny collector values. Shadow Machop is a Fighting-type Pocket Monster with a max Pokemon GO Combat Power of 1445. Its best moveset is a combination of Low Kick and Brick Break (8.80 DPS), with Pokemon GO stats of 137 Attack, 82 Defense, and 172 Stamina.

