Latest Pokemon GO leaks hint at Darkrai return, Shiny Guzzlor, Mega Garchomp, haunting Gen IX debut, and more

The latest set of Pokemon GO leaks has hinted at an exciting few months ahead for trainers around the world. Shared on the game's subreddit channel by AstroidTea, it provided a clear picture of the significant pocket monster returns, debuts, and more that will happen during that period.

With Pokemon like Shadow Lugia, Shiny Guzzlord, and Mega Garchomp in the mix, trainers will surely be eager to see whether these rumors turn out to be true.

Since the beginning of September 2023, Season 12 of Adventures Abound has been online in Pokemon GO. It has marked the debuts of a number of Gen IX pocket monsters in-game, including the likes of Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito. The next few months will follow the same route, with more Paldean Pokemon appearing in Niantic's mobile AR title.

Mega Garchomp, Greavard, Shadow Lugia, and more leaked to be arriving in Pokemon GO in October and November 2023

According to the leaks shared by Reddit user AstroidTea, the following notable pocket monsters will be appearing in-game over the next two months:

Darkrai return

return Shiny Guzzlord debut

debut Shadow Lugia Raid Weekend (October 7-8)

Raid Weekend (October 7-8) Giovanni with Shadow Regigigas at the next Team GO Rocket Takeover event.

at the next Team GO Rocket Takeover event. Smoliv debut at Harvest Festival event at the start of October 2023

debut at Harvest Festival event at the start of October 2023 Skorupi Incense Day on October 21

Incense Day on October 21 Return of Detective Hat Pikachu (rarest shiny in-game) to commemorate the launch of Detective Pikachu game.

(rarest shiny in-game) to commemorate the launch of Detective Pikachu game. Greavard, Shiny Phantump, and Shiny Zorua debut at the Halloween event.

and debut at the Halloween event. Tadbub and Shiny Morelull debut at Festival of Lights event in November.

and debut at Festival of Lights event in November. Mega Garchomp debut set to happen on a Raid Day on November 11.

As is the case with any leak, these should also be taken with a grain of salt. The details mentioned here may change before the event begins or may not take place at all. Pokemon GO trainers are advised to wait for the official confirmation from Niantic.

With that said, it's hard not to get excited about the set of pocket monsters mentioned in the leaks. Unique variants like Shiny Phantump, Shiny Zorua, and Shiny Guzzlord are a collector's dream. Greavard's debut is also a delightful affair.