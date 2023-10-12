Latest Pokemon GO leaks hint at Mega Garchomp, Paldean Community Day moves, and more

Pokemon GO has been pushing a lot of content for players to enjoy, yet we somehow always keep craving for more. Data miners have been giving us information about a lot of in-game events long before they come to the game, and Pokemon GO has been no exception.

A data miner by the name of The Pokemod Group has recently provided us with an array of information about the upcoming events in the game for the month of November.

Here is a comprehensive brief on the topic.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change upon official confirmation. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Leaked Pokemon GO events for the month of November 2023

Paldean Wooper, as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Duskull, wearing a flower crown, will be returning to Pokemon GO. This shiny variant of Duskull will be available on November 1, 2023. Along with this, a costumed variant of Cubone will also be available for you to encounter in the wild.

Paldean Wooper is going to make its debut in GO. It will be getting its first Community Day inside the game along with Wooper. The Paldean variant of Wooper is a unique Pocket Monster with a dual Poison and Ground elemental typing.

Paldean Wooper’s Community Day will be occurring on November 5, 2023. A Community Day feature means that Paldean Wooper will get a shiny variant in the game along with an exclusive move.

Community Day exclusive moves:

Quagsire will be getting Aqua Tail.

Clodsire will be getting Mega Horn.

We will see Tadbulb and Shiny Morelull making their debuts in GO on November 7, 2023. Around the same time, we will see a PokeStop Showcase for Litwick. So, it is going to be an event called Festival of Lights.

Is Mega Garchomp coming to Pokemon GO?

Mega Garchomp, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The answer to that is a big resounding yes! Mega Garchomp will be coming to Mega Raids on November 11, 2023.

We will see a Fashion Week on November 14, 2023. Wooper, Dratini, and Gotheta will receive three new costume variants.

On November 25, 2023, we will have a Classic Community Day for Mareep. The exclusive move will be Dragon Pulse. Around this time, we will also see a recap of the Paldean starter Pocket Monsters that were released in GO a while back.

Later in November, we will also experience a new Shadow monster coming to the game. It is going to be Shadow Regigigas. Let us know if you feel Shadow Regigigas is going to be worthy of your Super Rocket Radars.

To wrap things up, we will be getting the much-awaited Party Play feature in the game towards the end of November. This seems like a really promising feature and might revitalize the game.