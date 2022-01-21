New Hisuian forms revealed for Pokemon Legends Arceus

Many new members of the Hisuian Pokedex have just been leaked for Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

This new innovative title is on the verge of being released, with its official date being January 28. As with most titles just before they come out, tons of information is being leaked about the game including which new Pokemon will be available to catch.

Many Pokemon get different typings in new game

First of all, each of the three starters will be getting Hisuian evolutions. Each form will get a new typing:

Hisuian Typhlosion will be Fire and Ghost

Hisuian Samurott will be Water and Dark

Hisuian Decidueye will be Grass and Fighting

Some previously released Hisuian forms will also be getting new evolutions. Hisuian Arcanine will evolve from Hisuian Growlithe, and Hisuian Electrode will evolve from Hisuian Voltorb.

Some members of the Johto Pokedex are getting new forms. Hisuian Sneasel will have a typing of Poison and Fighting, instead of Dark and Ice. It will also get a new evolution called Sneasler with the same typing.

Hisuian Qwilfish will trade its Water typing for Dark and receive a new evolution in the form of Overqwil. Ursaring will also get a new evolution called Ursaluna, which will be Normal and Ground.

Hisuian Voltorb will be evolving to an Hisuian form for Electrode (Image via Game Freak)

Several Pokemon from Unova are also getting makeovers in this new title. Lilligant will have a Hisuian form that will add Fighting to its Grass typing. A new genie will also be joining Thunderus, Tornadus and Landorus.

The new genie will be called Enamorus. Its typing will be Fairy and Flying, and it seems to summon winds that are filled with love and hate.

Members of the Kalos Pokedex are also getting new forms. Hisuian Avalugg will add Rock to its Ice typing. Sligoo and Goodra will also both be getting Hisuian forms that turn them into Steel and Dragon.

Perhaps the most shocking new forms are the ones that will be given to Dialga and Palkia. They both now get “lord” forms that provide them more horselike designs. It’s rumored that this is because they are going to fuse with Arceus, similarly to Kyurem fusing with Zekrom and Reshiram.

