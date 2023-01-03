Pokemon GO: Mega Salamence is rumored to arrive on January 10

Niantic's schedule for its upcoming event calendar for Pokemon GO this month had one particularly unusual image. In the upcoming Mega Raid rotation, an unknown Pokemon was referenced, with a shadow strikingly resembling Mega Salamence.

According to the informative graphic circulated around social media by many Pokemon GO community members and leakers, Mega Salamence will debut on January 10, 2023 as a Mega Raid boss and last until January 18. On that day, it will be replaced by Mega Lopunny and the rest of the rotation will continue. The inclusion of Mega Salamence as a Mega Raid boss will bring one of the most beloved Mega Evolutions to the mobile title.

- Chespin Community Day and Classic CD

- Reshiram/Zekrom with new moves

- possible Shiny Tynamo release (leaked by official page)

Niantic has yet to officially confirm the appearance of Mega Salamence, but other reputable sources, such as Pokeminers, have found assets for the creature's model in the game's code back in November.

How will Mega Salamence's appearance in Pokemon GO affect the game?

Salamence was referenced in early promotional art for the current Mythical Wishes season (Image via Niantic)

Since the debut of Pokemon GO's ninth season, known as Mythical Wishes, Salamence has been prominent in promotional material alongside Gardevoir/Gallade. It's no surprise then that both Pokemon have had their Mega Evolution forms hinted at, but according to reputable community leakers, the official information leaked from Niantic confirms that the new Mega Raid boss will be partially a Dragon-type, which would rule out Mega Gardevoir or Gallade.

Mega Salamence's appearance would make sense during a season like Mythical Wishes, as Salamence's power itself comes from evolving due to its desire to be able to fly when it's a Bagon or Shelgon. The upcoming Lunar New Year also begins on January 22, and there's no denying Mega Salamence's form takes inspiration from a crescent moon. If Mega Salamence does debut on January 10, its inclusion should shake up the PvE meta.

As the ultimate form of Salamence in many iterations of the Pokemon franchise, Mega Salamence should have the same applicable moves that Salamence does. This includes moves like Dragon Tail, Fire Fang, Hydro Pump, Draco Meteor, and more. However, since it is a Mega Evolution, Mega Salamence's stats should be heavily boosted along with its CP. Considering Salamence already has a great Attack stat to work with, Mega Salemence may become one of the best PvE attackers for raids in Pokemon GO.

With a sky-high Attack stat, a varied moveset comprised of many different elemental types, and improved durability, Mega Salamence should be an incredibly useful asset to trainers even if it isn't a flat-out game-changer. However, the only way to know for sure will be to wait for official word from Niantic on its upcoming Pokemon GO schedule.

The developers will hopefully offer additional information to the community well before January 10 that confirms the circulating suspicions that Mega Salamence is indeed making a grand appearance in Pokemon GO during the start of 2023.

