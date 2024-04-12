Pokemon GO x Fusions: Which potential Pokemon might appear?

The latest Pokemon GO leaks about Fusions might change the course of the game if they turn out to be legitimate and come to the game in a future update. PokeMiners, a reputed data miner, has recently disclosed information in a text update on their official website regarding Pokemon Fusing and how it might be a part of the 2024 Pokemon GO Fest.

In this article, we will run you through everything we know about Fusions in Pokemon GO,

Disclaimer: Since this article has been written based on a leak, we advise you to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

PokeMiners: Pokemon GO Fusing might be coming during GO Fest 2024

PokeMiners is a familiar name in the Pokemon GO community when it comes to leaks and rumors. More often than usual, they have hit the nail on the head. So, we are hopeful that their latest findings are not false. According to PokeMiners:

“RESOURCE ID: fusion_feature_name TEXT: Fusion; RESOURCE ID: fusion_fuse_button TEXT: Fuse; RESOURCE ID: fusion_ftue_description TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with {0} or {1}.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_description TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with {0} to become {1}, or {2} to become {3}.”

This explains how we might have to carry out a Fusion in GO. The report clearly states that a "Fuse" button might allow us to Fuse two monsters. Judging from the last line, we might also get options to choose from while Fusing a monster.

Which Pokemon might be able to perform Fusion in Pokemon GO?

This is what the PokeMiners text report had to say:

“RESOURCE ID: fusion_description_calyrex TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with Glastrier to become Ice Rider Calyrex, or Spectrier to become Shadow Rider Calyrex.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_description_kyurem TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with Reshiram to become White Kyurem, or Zekrom to become Black Kyurem.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_description_necrozma TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with Solgaleo to become Duskmane Necrozma, or Lunala to become Dawnwing Necrozma.”

So, the following Pokemon might be able to undergo Fusion in GO:

Necrozma

Lunala

Solgaleo

Kyurem

Zekrom

Reshiram

Calyrex

This gives an insight into possible Fusions and new Pokemon that might join the Pokemon GO fray in future updates.

How to perform Fusions in Pokemon GO

This is what the data-mined report from PokeMiners had to say:

“RESOURCE ID: fusion_resource_dawnwings_necrozma_name TEXT: Lunar Fusion Energy; RESOURCE ID: necrozma_dawn_wings TEXT: Dawn Wings Necrozma; RESOURCE ID: fusion_resource_duskmane_necrozma_name TEXT: Solar Fusion Energy; RESOURCE ID: necrozma_dusk_mane TEXT: Dusk Mane Necrozma”

Since Fusion Energy is mentioned for both Lunala and Solgaleo, we might be required to collect this resource just like Mega Energy and Primal Reversion Energy for other special transformations. However, the procedure might vastly differ from what we have for the existing special transformations like Mega Evolutions and Primal Reversions.

How to separate Fusions in Pokemon GO

According to the PokeMiners report regarding Fusions in GO:

“RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_button TEXT: Separate; RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_question TEXT: Do you want to separate {0}?; RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description TEXT: This {0} will separate into {1} and {2}.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_complete TEXT: {0} has separated from {1}.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_cost TEXT: Pokémon can separate for no cost.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_calyrex_icerider TEXT: This Calyrex will unfuse into Glastrier and Calyrex.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_calyrex_shadowrider TEXT: This Calyrex will unfuse into Spectrier and Calyrex.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_kyurem_black TEXT: This Kyurem will unfuse into Zekrom and Kyurem.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_kyurem_white TEXT: This Kyurem will unfuse into Reshiram and Kyurem.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_necrozma_dawnwings TEXT: This Necrozma will unfuse into Necrozma and Lunala.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_necrozma_duskmane TEXT: This Necrozma will unfuse into Necrozma and Solgaleo.”

From the looks of it, separating Fusions might be free of cost. So, we might get a button that will allow us to separate the monsters when we want to. However, there might be some conditions that we might need to fulfill for the separation.

This also goes to show that the Fusions might not be permanent in Pokemon GO. As a result, we might not be losing the monster permanently after Fusing them.

Which Pokemon cannot undergo Fusion in Pokemon GO?

No Pokemon other than the ones we mentioned earlier can undergo Fusion if the feature does get added to the game. Besides that, PokeMiners found a few error messages that disclosed a handful of restrictions for Fusions in Pokemon GO:

“RESOURCE ID: fusion_buddy_error_toast TEXT: You can’t fuse your buddy!; RESOURCE ID: disabled_fused TEXT: Fused Pokémon cannot be left at Gyms.; RESOURCE ID: error_disabled_fused_pokemon TEXT: This Pokémon is fused with another Pokémon.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_fuse_error_toast TEXT: Failed to fuse Pokémon. Please try again.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_fused_disabled_state TEXT: This Pokémon is fused.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_no_pokemon_to_fuse TEXT: You don’t have a {0} to fuse.; RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_error_toast TEXT: Failed to separate Pokémon. Please try again.”

So, if Fusion comes to GO, you will need to keep the following things in mind:

You cannot fuse your Buddy Pokemon

You cannot fuse Pokemon left at Gyms

You cannot use a Pokemon that is fused with another monster

You cannot carry out Fusion if you are short of Fusion Energy for the corresponding Pokemon

That covers everything you need to know about Fusions in Pokemon GO. We are not claiming that any of these leaks will be added to the game. Just like you, we are hopeful that Niantic will bring Pokemon Fusing to Pokemon GO at the earliest.