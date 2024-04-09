Pokemon GO teases Gen VII Legendary debut

Pokemon GO tends to capitalize on worldwide happenings, and April 8's solar eclipse was one such example. Not to let the opportunity slip by, the game's official X account shared a short trailer remarking that today's eclipse "portends dark adventures." In the trailer, the eclipse is shown to be forming as a flash of light appears on a city street, showing a silhouette of the powerful Pokemon Necrozma.

The trailer concludes with the Pokemon GO logo as well as the logo of GO Fest 2024, seemingly implying that trainers who participate in GO Fest this year will have the opportunity to encounter, battle, and catch Necrozma. However, Necrozma's GO debut may also mean good news for its fellow Alolan legendaries Solgaleo and Lunala.

What Necrozma's arrival in Pokemon GO means for Solgaleo and Lunala

Necrozma's arrival may mean added functionality for Lunala and Solgaleo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon, Necrozma's lack of the light it once had in its body makes it seek out light sources, giving it the title "Pillager of Light." Solgaleo and Lunala, two legendary Pokemon that beam with the immense light energy that Necrozma once possessed, can have their bodies taken over by Necrozma to unlock new forms: Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma.

When it takes control of Solgaleo/Lunala, Necrozma's power is added to its host, making the natural power of Solgaleo and Lunala even greater than they once were. Perhaps this may mean that Necrozma's arrival during Pokemon GO Fest will signal the ability for players to fuse Necrozma and Solgaleo/Lunala to create Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings, which would certainly have an impact on the meta.

A third form also exists for Necrozma, known as Ultra Necrozma, but it may be a bit too early to speculate on this form being available so soon after Necrozma's debut. Still, it's something to look forward to, as even Necrozma in its base form should prove to be dangerous in PvE and PvP, and its prospects should only improve if it can access its three other forms.

Even Ultra Necrozma may make an arrival in Pokemon GO in the future (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the time being, the hint at base form Necrozma's arrival may be enough to convince some trainers to get their tickets for Pokemon GO Fest 2024. Hopefully, Necrozma is also made available for the global leg of GO Fest this year, as many of those who aren't able to travel to the real-world GO Fest events would likely love to get their hands on this legendary Pokemon from Generation VII.

