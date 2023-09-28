5 future Pokemon you should save your Master Ball for in Pokemon GO

The coveted Master Ball was introduced to Pokemon GO in May 2023. The high-tech Poke Ball has the unique ability to catch any Pokemon in the game without failing, making it the most valuable of its kind. However, not every trainer has used theirs already, and some may even be waiting for certain Pocket Monsters to come to the mobile title first.

Although Pokemon GO has done an admiral job, including the many creatures from the series, others still have yet to appear. This includes Legendary/Mythical Pokemon, which will likely be difficult to catch. Consequently, certain creatures are worth saving a Master Ball for until they are introduced. Among these species, a few notable examples come to mind.

Five future Pokemon worth using the Master Ball on in Pokemon GO

1) Koraidon/Miraidon

Paldea's mascot legendaries may arrive quite soon in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO recently introduced creatures from the Paldea region as part of the Adventures Abound season. However, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon have yet to appear in the mobile title. Both are capable fighters with solid stats, and they won't exactly be roaming about in the wild once they're introduced.

Although these two creatures might likely be offered up in a capacity where Pokemon GO players can obtain them with a high catch rate, there isn't enough information available to confirm that right now. Since this is the case, either creature may be worth saving a Master Ball.

2) Eternatus

Eternatus and many Galar region 'mons are still missing from Pokemon GO (Image via Game Freak)

For whatever reason, several Pocket Monsters from the Galar region are still completely absent from Niantic's landmark title. Not only are Galar's starter Pokemon still MIA, but the Sword & Shield games' antagonist, Eternatus, has yet to make an appearance as well. This is a shame, as trainers surely covet this powerful Poison/Dragon-type creature.

One could imagine Eternatus appearing as an extremely strong raid boss or during an event, among other implementations. Whatever the case might be, when this fearsome beast is introduced, trainers may very well need a Master Ball to capture it, considering its strength.

3) Necrozma

Solgaleo and Lunala exist in Pokemon GO, but Necrozma is still lurking in the shadows (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Season of Alola is far in the rearview, and the Alolan mascot legendaries Solgaleo and Lunala have been obtainable for quite some time now. However, Niantic appears to have overlooked the villain of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, the shadowy prism-like creature Necrozma.

Niantic may be holding off on introducing Necrozma until they figure out how to make Dusk Mane Solgaleo and Dawn Wings Lunala work in GO combined with Necrozma. Be that as it may, when this light-bending Pocket Monster does make its debut, trainers may be happy to still have a Master Ball handy.

4) Volcanion

Volcanion is a unique Water/Fire-type from the Kalos region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO recently completed the primary trio of Kalos region legendaries by introducing Zygarde via the new Routes feature. Despite this, rare creatures in the Kalos region have yet to be added to the mobile title, including the mythical Fire/Water-type Pokemon Volcanion.

This steam-powered Pocket Monster would undoubtedly be a powerful ally in battle thanks to its stats and rare Fire/Water-typing, but it's anybody's guess on how easy it might be to catch once it arrives. Due to this, it isn't a bad idea for players to keep a Master Ball stashed away for when the time comes.

5) Arceus

Arceus has been asked for by the Pokemon GO community for years now (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Of all the rare Pocket Monsters, Arceus may have the most support for its inclusion in Pokemon GO. It's hard not to see why, as the creature created the Pokemon series' universe and can change its type on a whim. However, considering its status as a veritable god, Niantic likely has exceptional plans for Arceus' debut.

Even if this is the case, it's hard to imagine that Arceus would be easy to catch, lest trainers capture it en masse, which would ruin its rarity. Arceus will likely be one of Pokemon GO's most difficult catches, and players will probably want to keep a Master Ball ready for it.

It's unclear how the Pocket Monsters above will transition to the mobile game environment, but capturing them won't be a simple task. Trainers may be in for quite a wait to snag these future Pokemon, but a Master Ball will ensure that when the time comes, players will be ready.