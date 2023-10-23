What is the Peach Pokemon? Exploring viral Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC leaks

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC may not have arrived yet, but that hasn't stopped data miners and leakers from sleuthing through the game files all the same.

This has resulted in notable leaker, Riddler Khu, hinting at a new peach-centric Pokemon for The Indigo Disk, and data miners have provided Pokedex entries for the creature. It is so far being referenced as Momotaro in game files.

Moreover, data miners also found a purported evolution for Momotaro known as Dokutaro, and fans have begun to theorize that this creature has links to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC, "The Teal Mask."

It appears that Momotaro may have been hiding in plain sight in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for quite some time.

What is known about Momotaro in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

Momotaro is believed to be connected to The Teal Mask's "Loyal Three" (Image via Game Freak)

When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players began digging into The Teal Mask DLC's files, they found plenty of assets that weren't seen in the expansion, which seems to imply a future appearance in The Indigo Disk.

Since this second DLC will conclude the story of the "Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" that encompasses both DLCs, there's certainly credence that can be lent to this.

Momotaro's visage has been seen in The Teal Mask in two locations. First, trainers may have noticed a pink plush of an unknown creature on the shelf of the shop Peachy's. Moreover, during the Ogre Legend surrounding Ogerpon, the Loyal Three are shown, and an unknown figure is shown above Okidogi.

The leaking community spots Momotaro in the Ogre Legend's files (Image via @palkiaorigin/X)

Right on cue, data miners found the image files of the Ogre Legend in The Teal Mask, which showed Momotaro floating above Okidogi. However, in the DLC, only its lower body was shown after its top half was cropped out. It's possible that Game Freak did this intentionally to leave a few breadcrumbs for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to follow.

Furthermore, some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans did some digging and found out that Momotaro is also a hero in traditional Japanese folklore, a theme that the Land of Kitakami was heavily shaped by in The Teal Mask. His name is often translated to "Peach Boy," which further solidifies ongoing theories.

There's also the fact that this new Pokemon has a striking resemblance to the Toxic Chains brandished by the Loyal Three, leading fans to wonder if this peach-based Pocket Monster may have been the species that gave the toxic trio in Kitakami their poisonous powers. This may be a bit of a supposition, but it's certainly possible.

This is especially revelatory considering, by all accounts, the Loyal Three is based on the dog/monkey/pheasant that helped Momotaro in his Japanese folk legend. Additional game files led to translations for the name "Dokutaro," with fans immediately realizing that the term amounted to "Poison Momotaro," hinting at a potential evolution for this new creature.

Data miners spot a potential Momotaro evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via X)

Meanwhile, Riddler Khu has dropped plenty of hits along the way, including suggesting the Momotaro/Dokutaro's alleged appearance is simplistic on purpose before suggesting that its Terastallization may hold even more surprises.

This recalls a theory that was ongoing before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released, where a certain Pocket Monster was considered to be connected to the Terastal Phenomenon that was independent of Terapagos. Perhaps Momotaro and its evolution have even more secrets after Terastallizing, much like Ogerpon in The Teal Mask DLC.

Riddler Khu hints at Momotaro/Dokutaro's Terastallized form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via @Riddler_Khu/X)

Khu loves nothing more than dropping small hints and helping lead players to the final conclusion, and data miners have done a remarkable job at divulging the full Pokedex for The Indigo Disk. The pieces are coming together, and with the next DLC expansion rapidly approaching, Game Freak may finally bring them together.

The Indigo Disk is slated to be released towards the end of this year, likely in or near December. With so little time left, it may only be a matter of time until the theories surrounding this new Peach Pokemon become clearer for the future of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.