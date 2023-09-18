Best Okidogi moveset and Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC Teal Mask continues to capture players with its vibrant gameplay and fresh storyline. With the recall of many creatures from the older generation, some new mesmerizing ones push trainers to constantly seek ways to optimize their teams and strategies.

Among the newcomers to the Loyal Three, Okidogi stands out with its unique abilities and impressive stat distribution. This article delves into the best moveset and nature for Okidogi, making it a formidable addition to your team.

Best Okidogi Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

The Retainer Loyal Three member Okidogi (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite Okidogi's impressive abilities and stats, this Pokemon is weak to Flying and Ground-type moves and four times weaker to Psychic-type moves.

Choosing the right nature for Okidogi is crucial to maximize its potential. Two recommended natures for Okidogi are as follows:

1) Adamant (+Attack, -Special Attack)

This nature boosts Okidogi's Attack stat, making it a more lethal hitter. It's an excellent choice for a more offensive approach.

2) Jolly (+Speed, -Special Attack)

The Jolly nature increases Okidogi's Speed, allowing it to outspeed opponents more easily. This nature is ideal for those who prefer a faster, more agile Okidogi.

Best Okidogi moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

Best moveset for Okidogi (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Okidogi possesses impressive Defensive stats and formidable physical Attack stats. To create the most effective moveset for Okidogi, consider the following moves:

1) Bulk Up

Bulk Up is a key move for Okidogi as it further boosts its already impressive Attack and Defense stats. This move allows Okidogi to be a reliable tank against opposing physical attackers while simultaneously increasing its offensive power to further its potential to sweep the opponents' party.

2) Drain Punch

Drain Punch serves as Okidogi's Fighting-type STAB move. Not only is it a 75-power move, but it also allows Okidogi to recover a portion of its HP equal to the damage dealt. The healing effect synergizes beautifully with the Attack boost from Bulk Up, ensuring Okidogi's survivability in battle.

3) Poison Jab

Poison Jab is Okidogi's Poison-type STAB move. It's an essential addition to its moveset, providing coverage against Grass and Fairy-type opponents. With this 80-power move and a 30% chance to poison opponents, Okidogi can effectively handle them easily.

4) Taunt/Crunch

Taunt is a versatile move that allows Okidogi to disrupt opposing strategies. It prevents opponents from setting up of any kind or using status moves, letting you have a smooth and stress-free battle.

On the other hand, Crunch is an 80-power Dark-type move that gives you type coverage against Psychic types, which Okidogi is extremely vulnerable to.

Okidogi is a great addition to your team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask, Okidogi shines as a versatile and potent creature with its unique abilities and outstanding stats. By choosing the right nature and moveset, trainers can unlock Okidogi's full potential and make it an indispensable member of their team since Okidogi can adapt to various playstyles and excel in battles.