10 best Pokemon Natures of all time

Pokemon training comes with varying levels of complexity, depending on how much control a trainer wants over the results. It's one thing to simply level up a Pocket Monster and teach it quality moves, but it's another to train its EV and IV stats and fine-tune its abilities. Furthermore, an individual creature's nature should also be taken into account.

Natures, introduced in the third generation of Pokemon games, set individual members of a species apart by determining how their stats grow as they level up. Depending on a Pocket Monster's nature, certain stats will increase more as it rises in level, while others will grow at a slower pace.

But what are the best natures that trainers have relied upon for years in the Pokemon series? It depends on who is being asked, but some certainly rank as some of the community's favorites.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Hasty and 9 other amazing natures across the Pokemon series

1) Adamant

When a Pokemon needs to thrive with physical attacks, Adamant is a tough nature to beat. This nature prioritizes the growth of the Attack stat while slowing the growth of the Special Attack stat.

Obviously, Adamant doesn't fit every Pocket Monster, particularly those that are effective with both physical and special attacks. However, it's an excellent choice when trainers favor brawn and physical damage above all.

2) Relaxed

When a trainer needs an absolutely tanky Pokemon and doesn't mind if they don't attack first in battle, the Relaxed nature is a spectacular choice. It increases the stat growth of Defense while causing Speed to languish.

However, if a Pocket Monster is already slow, to begin with, and prioritizes its defenses, giving it a Relaxed nature can make the creature an even more impervious foe to deal with in any battle where an opponent relies on physical attacks.

3) Modest

Modest is one of the ideal natures for a Pokemon who favors beating opponents with special attacks instead of ones that make direct contact with the enemy. This nature increases the proliferation of the Special Attack stat but reduces the overall growth rate of the Attack stat.

Much like the Adamant nature, this may not be the best option for a Pocket Monster that performs well with both physical and special attacks. However, it should serve several Pocket Monsters well if they prefer a more indirect approach to combat or use their brains over their brute strength.

4) Sassy

Considered the counterpart to the Relaxed nature in the Pokemon series, a Sassy Pocket Monster still receives a debuff to its Speed stat increases over time. However, it does receive a boost to its Special Defense stat, which protects it from special attacks in the way that the Defense stat wards off those that make physical contact and rely on the Attack stat.

In fact, some Pokemon even prioritize both their Defense and Special Defense stats to become an incredibly difficult opponent to beat with any form of attack. The Speed reduction hurts, but if trainers want a tanky 'mon at their side, a Sassy nature should be considered.

5) Hasty

Speed may not be prioritized for tankier Pokemon, but it's invaluable for certain creatures that prefer to strike first and finish off their opposition quickly. Since this is the case, these Pocket Monsters may not mind if they aren't the most durable since they aim to win before their enemy can react.

This is exactly where the Hasty nature comes in, as it boosts the growth of Speed overall but minimizes the gains that a Pokemon has for their Defense stat. Be that as it may, if a 'mon is dispatching its foe quickly, it doesn't matter all that much if it isn't great at shrugging off the response.

6) Brave

For Pokemon who favor direct attacks with their musculature, claws, or other dangerous assets, the Brave nature is certainly worth considering. Instead of lowering Special Attack like the Adamant nature, Brave increases the growth of the Attack stat while lowering Speed instead.

This nature particularly favors brawny Pocket Monsters who want to get scrappy in physical combat but have good enough HP and durability to take the first attack from its opponent before it makes its move.

7) Jolly

The Jolly nature may be somewhat comparable to Hasty, but a Pokemon won't lose any of its defensive capabilities by being or switching to being Jolly. This nature bumps up the stat growth of the Speed stat but leaves the Special Attack stat by the wayside.

It's a particularly useful nature for Pokemon who prefer to strike first and do so with a collective moveset that leans towards physical attacks.

8) Timid

Comparable to the Jolly nature is its Timid counterpart, which provides the same great Speed buffs but diminishes the increases that a creature's Attack stat receives. This nature excels in large part because there are plenty of Pocket Monsters, many of which are Psychic and Ghost-types, that are at their best when they're hitting first with a special attack.

However, Psychic and Ghost-type Pokemon aren't the only ones that benefit from a Timid nature. If a 'mon has great Speed and favors special attacks, providing it with a little timidity should at least be considered.

9) Calm

Since so many opponents perform at their best on offense when they're using special attacks, it's a good idea to have some defenses ready. The Calm nature provides this very benefit by improving the growth of the Special Defense stat to the diminishment of the Attack stat.

This nature benefits both tanky training builds as well as those who wish to fight with special attacks while also protecting themselves from them. If a Pocket Monster isn't using physical attacks, it won't exactly miss the limited Attack stat growth much.

10) Impish

Essentially the inverse of a Pokemon using a Calm disposition, the Impish nature pumps up the Defense stat to the detriment of Special Attack stat improvements through leveling. Impishness assists 'mons that favor endurance or being something of a bruiser capable of dealing and sustaining physical damage.

However, as with any in-game nature, trainers shouldn't be shy about experimenting to see which fits their given Pocket Monster the best.

