Machamp vs Annihilape: Which brute will be the last Pokemon standing?

Fighting-type Pokemon remain popular in the series thanks to their focus on physical prowess, typically resulting in high attack stats and some truly devastating attacks. However, two of the most popular faces of Fighting-type creatures are quite different and come from opposite sides of the franchise's chronology.

Machamp and Annihilape have both cemented their fan-favorite status, but Machamp was introduced all the way back in the first generation of Pokemon games, while Annihilape is a newcomer that arrived in Generation IX's Paldea region. Machamp is a mono Fighting-type, while Annihilape adopts a Ghost/Fighting-type elemental combination.

But which Pokemon would reign supreme in a battle of brute strength? For an answer, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the matchup from multiple angles.

Which combatant wins in a Pokemon battle between Machamp and Annihilape?

In-game stats and moves: Annihilape wins

When taking a look at a theoretical matchup between Machamp and Annihilape within the limitations of the Pokemon games, Annihilape has the edge over its opposition. It has a higher total of base stats, particularly when it comes to speed and HP. Machamp may have a higher base attack stat, but it would have a difficult time taking on Annihilape with its Fighting-type moves due to the fact that Annihilape is immune to them since it's a partial Ghost-type. Conversely, Machamp takes normal damage from both Fighting and Ghost-type attacks, allowing Primeape's latest evolution to attack with the two types it knows best.

When it comes to in-game Pokemon abilities, Machamp certainly has some ways to improve its stats, thanks to the likes of Guts and Steadfast. However, Annihilape's Vital Spirit or Inner Focus keeps it from being put to sleep or flinching. Meanwhile, Annihilape's hidden ability, Defiant, allows it to grow stronger as its stats are lowered, and its Rage Fist attack gets more powerful as Annihilape takes damage, vastly improving its ability to snowball in battle and overtake almost any opponent, Machamp included.

In-universe lore, abilities, and backstory: Machamp wins

Although Annihilape has an edge in the Pokemon games, Machamp's in-universe lore and backstory, coupled with Pokedex entries, appear to give it the advantage. To be fair, Annihilape has yet to appear in the franchise's anime or manga properties, and it only has in-game Pokedex entries to rely on. New media may reveal Annihilape's full potential in due time, but we're only able to work with what is currently available at the moment. In this light, Machamp's capabilities appear to outshine its opponent by a fairly broad margin.

According to franchise lore and Pokedex entries, just one of Machamp's four arms is capable of moving entire mountains. It is a master of nearly every known martial art and can use its four arms to attack from multiple angles or pin its opponent and prevent them from moving or fighting back. Its limbs allow it to both attack and defend at the same time, and the Pokedex states that punches and throws from Machamp can send a foe careening into the horizon.

However, Machamp has to be careful, as the Pokedex also remarks that it can charge into battle without thinking and occasionally get its arms tangled when it is performing a task that requires dexterity.

On the other hand, very little is known about Annihilape's true capabilities. What is known as that the creature evolves from Primeape when Primeape's ever-building rage ascends the limits of its physical body, giving Annihilape power that goes well beyond its previous limits. Additionally, the Pokedex in Pokemon Violet states that enemies struck by Annihilape's rage-imbued moves are "shattered to their core." However, despite technically being a revenant of a Primeape that has ascended the limits of its rage, the franchise's story has yet to explain just how powerful Annihilape can be.

With this limited set of information, Annihilape isn't on good footing to overcome Machamp in this hypothetical Pokemon battle. However, this may change as the creature is shown in more of the series' media, but for now, Annihilape can't measure up to Machamp in a story-related context.

Conclusion: Machamp wins by a slim margin

While it's true that Machamp doesn't have the stats or abilities to match Annihilape, this Pokemon would still be capable when used by a competent trainer, likely enough to overcome the elemental type matchup and give Annihilape a tough fight.

Furthermore, the in-universe lore clearly favors Machamp for the moment, further reinforcing its case as the winner of this hypothetical matchup. This could change quickly and easily depending on Annihilape's still-developing backstory and abilities, but Machamp currently has the overall edge when its in-game and anime/manga capabilities are taken into account.

Other external factors like the battleground and the trainer commanding Machamp may result in a different outcome, but with all things being equal, this hypothetical Pokemon battle seems to favor Machamp, even if it's only by a small amount.

