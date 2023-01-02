5 Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet that Pokemon GO players will love to see in-game

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released for Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022, which marked the beginning of Generation IX. Both titles introduced a total of 103 new species of creatures. Pokefans who play the augmented reality-based mobile version of the game Pokemon GO can't wait to get their hands on them.

The new pocket monsters really shine in terms of design, and some of them are also really strong. It will be interesting to see how their introduction changes the Raid Bosses as well as PvP strategies in Pokemon GO.

This article will list five Pokemon native to the Paldea region that fans are excited to encounter in the mobile game.

Baxcalibur, Annihilape, and three other Scarlet and Violet Pokemon that players would love to see in Pokemon GO

1) Baxcalibur

Baxcalibur is a pseudo-legendary from the Paldea region, which puts it in the same league as Garchomp, Tyranitar, and Goodra. It has a three-stage evolutionary process and is the final form of Frigibax.

In Pokemon GO, it will have a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 4,009, and an attack stat of 255. With numbers like these, this Dragon/Ice type is bound to pack a punch. That said, it has a low-ish defense and might end up being a fragile attacker like Gengar.

Baxcalibur will most likely enter the mobile game via some kind of Dragon-specific event or will be found in the rare 12km eggs. Either way, it will be a really powerful monster to catch and use.

2) Annihilape

Even the strongest critics of the game were impressed by the idea and design behind Mankey's final evolution. Fans of the franchise had been waiting for Primeape to evolve for years before they received it.

It therefore makes total sense for Annihilape to be one of the most anticipated Pokemon to enter Niantic’s mobile game. The Ghost/Fighting type will have a max CP of 3695. With its typing and stats, it will probably not shine in Raid Boss events. Depending on what moves it gets, it may work well in PvP battles.

Whether viable competitively or not, this is one creature that players will be happy to add to their Pokedex as a collection. Players can start preparing for the release of Annihilape in the game by stocking up on Mankey candies, as they come in handy in evolving their Primeapes when the time comes.

3) Ting-Lu

Ting-Lu, the Ruinous Pokemon, is one of the four Treasures of Ruin Legendary pocket monsters of the Paldea region. It has a deer-inspired body and a ghastly appearance.

Ting-Lu will have a max CP of 3994 and is quite tanky with its high stamina. It will likely be the most effective of the four monsters in the category regarding Raid Bosses in the mobile game given its Dark/Ground typing.

4) Iron Valiant

Iron Valiant appears to be a futuristic Paradox relative of both the contemporary Fairy/Fighting types Gallade and Gardevoir. Paradox forms of pocket monsters were introduced in the Scarlet and Violet games. They are all categorized under the same heading in the Pokedex.

Based on the game's lore, Iron Valiant was created when a mad scientist attempted to create the strongest psychic type in the form of a robot. It's understandable that the monster turned out to be extremely cruel as a result of a failed experiment.

It will have a max CP of 3943 and will also boast an insanely high attack stat of 279. Depending on what moves it gets and how effectively trainers can use it, Iron Valiant should be a very powerful Pokemon.

5) Koraidon

The box-Legendary of the Scarlet version of the Generation IX games, Koraidon is believed to be an ancient relative of Cyclizar, another native of the Paldea region. It has five different Builds: Limited, Sprinting, Swimming, Gliding and Apex.

Koraidon’s Apex build is most likely going to be its strongest and best suited for battle. It is of the Dragon/Fighting type and has a maximum CP of 4491. Given its stats, it will be able to dominate as both a Dragon and Fighting type.

Being a Legendary Pokemon, it will eventually be released in a Tier-5 Raid. It is also possible that different forms of Koraidon will appear in different Raids similarly to Genesect.

This list contains only about five percent of all the pocket monsters released in the Scarlet and Violet games. Pokemon GO players are eagerly waiting for these to be slowly introduced in the mobile game.

There are still some new regional variants of older monsters that were introduced in the Legends: Arceus games that have yet to make their way into the mobile game, so it will be interesting to see how the developers approach the release of these new creatures into the ecosystem. Either way, pokefans are super excited to capture them in-game and see how they shape the game's future meta.

Poll : 0 votes