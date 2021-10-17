Sc0ut_OP is a fan of Pokemon Unite, invites players for regular scrims

Sc0ut_OP recently tweeted out regarding his love for the popular MOBA title, Pokemon Unite.

Since its release in September this year, Pokemon Unite, a free-to-play, multiplayer online battle arena game developed by TiMi Studios, has garnered fans across the world. MOBA's tried-and-true gameplay loop paired with iconic Pokemon makes the free-to-play mobile title a must-play.

Tanmay "Sc0ut_OP" Singh is one of the most well-known PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India players and content creators with over 4.2M subscribers on YouTube. He has also represented India in several international Player Unknown’s Battleground Mobile tournaments.

sc0utOP @scouttanmay Addicted to Pokémon unite Addicted to Pokémon unite

The popular content creator Tanmay "Sc0ut_OP" Singh recently tweeted out regarding his love for Pokemon Unite. He also recently shared an Instagram story about daily Pokemon Unite scrims with a discord link for the same.

Sc0ut_OP's Pokemon Unite scrim discord (Image from Sc0ut_OP Instagram)

In addition to his regular Battlegrounds Mobile India streams, he has also recently divulged in different games, most notably Far Cry 6.

What is Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon is one of the most famous brands across the world. Originally developed as a game series for Nintendo’s handheld device Game Boy back in 1996, the franchise has since expanded into animated TV series, movies, theme parks, merchandise, and a lot more.

Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play Multiplayer Online Battle Arena, or MOBA, for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. The game is developed by TiMi Studios on the Unity engine and published by The Pokemon Company on Android and iOS, and Nintendo on the Nintendo Switch.

The game map is split into two separate regions, with multiple control points. Players target to score points for their team by defeating a different NPC "wild" Pokémon (referred to as catching in the game) and moving towards one of the control points. However, if the player gets hit by an attack while scoring, they will be “interrupted” and has to try again. A player can hold between 30 and 50 points depending on the stage of the game.

