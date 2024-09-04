Scorbunny v Grookey v Sobble: Which Galar starter should you pick in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's Max Out Special Research provides players with the ability to choose one of three Galar starters — Grookey, Sobble, or Scorbunny — as their partner. Even though it is possible to catch all three Pocket Monsters throughout the Max Out season, which of the three is worth picking up first as your partner? At this point, it appears Grookey is the best option.
Having only recently arrived in Pokemon GO, these three Galar starters don't have a particularly great collection of moves. This means projecting their viability in the meta comes down to their final evolutions (Rillaboom, Inteleon, and Cinderace) and how well they stack up to each other when it comes to stats and moves.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
Why Grookey should be chosen as your Galar starter partner in Pokemon GO Max Out
Grookey is the better choice over Scorbunny and Sobble in Pokemon GO due to the viability of its final evolution, Rillaboom, over Cinderace and Inteleon in the overall battle meta.
Put plainly, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble won't be of much use on their own, so it's best to compare their final evolutions instead.
Rillaboom base stats and moves
- Attack: 239
- Defense: 168
- Stamina: 225
- Max CP: 3,758
- Stat Total: 632
- Fast Moves: Razor Leaf, Scratch
- Charged Moves: Grass Knot, Energy Ball, Earth Power
Cinderace base stats and moves
- Attack: 238
- Defense: 163
- Stamina: 190
- Max CP: 3,412
- Stat Total: 591
- Fast Moves: Tackle, Fire Spin
- Charged Moves: Flamethrower, Flame Charge, Focus Blast
Inteleon base stats and moves
- Attack: 262
- Defense: 142
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 3,351
- Stat Total: 576
- Fast Moves: Pound, Water Gun
- Charged Moves: Shadow Ball, Surf, Water Pulse
Based on the information above, Grookey seems to be the best option among Galar starters in Pokemon GO, at least until the trio receive additional (ideally signature) moves and their potential Gigantamax transformations.
Rillaboom has both good bulk and damage output for PvP, even if it may not be as good in PvE situations when it comes to DPS compared to Inteleon.
Access to Razor Leaf provides a spammy and dependable Fast Move, while Energy Ball and Grass Knot both serve as solid Charged Moves. Earth Power can also be used to counter Poison and Fire-type critters that give Rillaboom trouble, while Inteleon and Cinderace don't really have the tools to deal with their counters.
Grookey may not be much on its own, but its ability to evolve into Thwackey and then Rillaboom means that it has the most potential in the battle meta overall. Its viability may change in the future, but at the outset of the Max Out season, all signs point to it being the preferred option.