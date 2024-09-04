Scorbunny v Grookey v Sobble: Which Galar starter should you pick in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's Max Out Special Research provides players with the ability to choose one of three Galar starters — Grookey, Sobble, or Scorbunny — as their partner. Even though it is possible to catch all three Pocket Monsters throughout the Max Out season, which of the three is worth picking up first as your partner? At this point, it appears Grookey is the best option.

Having only recently arrived in Pokemon GO, these three Galar starters don't have a particularly great collection of moves. This means projecting their viability in the meta comes down to their final evolutions (Rillaboom, Inteleon, and Cinderace) and how well they stack up to each other when it comes to stats and moves.

Why Grookey should be chosen as your Galar starter partner in Pokemon GO Max Out

Grookey is the better choice over Scorbunny and Sobble in Pokemon GO due to the viability of its final evolution, Rillaboom, over Cinderace and Inteleon in the overall battle meta.

Put plainly, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble won't be of much use on their own, so it's best to compare their final evolutions instead.

Rillaboom base stats and moves

Attack: 239

239 Defense: 168

168 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 3,758

3,758 Stat Total: 632

632 Fast Moves: Razor Leaf, Scratch

Razor Leaf, Scratch Charged Moves: Grass Knot, Energy Ball, Earth Power

Cinderace base stats and moves

Attack: 238

238 Defense: 163

163 Stamina: 190

190 Max CP: 3,412

3,412 Stat Total: 591

591 Fast Moves: Tackle, Fire Spin

Tackle, Fire Spin Charged Moves: Flamethrower, Flame Charge, Focus Blast

Inteleon base stats and moves

Attack: 262

262 Defense: 142

142 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3,351

3,351 Stat Total: 576

576 Fast Moves: Pound, Water Gun

Pound, Water Gun Charged Moves: Shadow Ball, Surf, Water Pulse

Based on the information above, Grookey seems to be the best option among Galar starters in Pokemon GO, at least until the trio receive additional (ideally signature) moves and their potential Gigantamax transformations.

Rillaboom has both good bulk and damage output for PvP, even if it may not be as good in PvE situations when it comes to DPS compared to Inteleon.

Access to Razor Leaf provides a spammy and dependable Fast Move, while Energy Ball and Grass Knot both serve as solid Charged Moves. Earth Power can also be used to counter Poison and Fire-type critters that give Rillaboom trouble, while Inteleon and Cinderace don't really have the tools to deal with their counters.

Grookey may not be much on its own, but its ability to evolve into Thwackey and then Rillaboom means that it has the most potential in the battle meta overall. Its viability may change in the future, but at the outset of the Max Out season, all signs point to it being the preferred option.

