How to solo defeat Scyther in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Defeating Scyther as a solo player in Pokemon GO is not a difficult task. However, those without proper insight into this Pocket Monster as a three-star raid boss might face difficulties. Scyther will make for a wonderful addition to your collection, but as a three-star raid boss, it will not be able to put up a solid fight.
So, if you live in a secluded area or somewhere devoid of active Pokemon GO players, unlike a lot of raids, soloing Scyther raids will be comparatively easier. In this article, we will take a look at how you can prepare for the Scyther raids.
Can you solo defeat Scyther in Pokemon GO three-star Raids?
Scyther is a Bug- and Flying-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this legendary beast is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Electric
- Fire
- Flying
- Ice
- Rock
The dual elemental typing of Scyther makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:
- Bug
- Fighting
- Grass
- Ground
Being a three-star Raid boss, Scyther will have a Combat Power (CP) of 7,762. It neither has an impressive Attack stat (139) nor a praiseworthy Defense stat (111).
With these figures, this Pokemon does not pose much of a threat, even as a raid boss. So, you can easily defeat this three-star raid boss in Pokemon GO.
How to defeat Scyther 3-star raids alone in Pokemon GO
To solo defeat Scyther, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Rock-, Flying-, Fire-, Electric-, and Ice-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters:
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Shadow Regigigas with Hidden Power and Giga Impact
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
Scyther’s Combat Power is below 10,000. So, if you have high-level counters going into these raids, defeating this critter will be a breeze.