How to solo defeat Scyther in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

By Raunak Bose
Modified Dec 11, 2023 19:03 GMT
Scyther 3-star solo raid guide for Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Defeating Scyther as a solo player in Pokemon GO is not a difficult task. However, those without proper insight into this Pocket Monster as a three-star raid boss might face difficulties. Scyther will make for a wonderful addition to your collection, but as a three-star raid boss, it will not be able to put up a solid fight.

So, if you live in a secluded area or somewhere devoid of active Pokemon GO players, unlike a lot of raids, soloing Scyther raids will be comparatively easier. In this article, we will take a look at how you can prepare for the Scyther raids.

Can you solo defeat Scyther in Pokemon GO three-star Raids?

Scyther raids in GO are not very hard to beat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scyther is a Bug- and Flying-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this legendary beast is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

  • Electric
  • Fire
  • Flying
  • Ice
  • Rock

The dual elemental typing of Scyther makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:

  • Bug
  • Fighting
  • Grass
  • Ground

Being a three-star Raid boss, Scyther will have a Combat Power (CP) of 7,762. It neither has an impressive Attack stat (139) nor a praiseworthy Defense stat (111).

With these figures, this Pokemon does not pose much of a threat, even as a raid boss. So, you can easily defeat this three-star raid boss in Pokemon GO.

How to defeat Scyther 3-star raids alone in Pokemon GO

Maxed counters can easily beat Scyther as a raid boss (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To solo defeat Scyther, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Rock-, Flying-, Fire-, Electric-, and Ice-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters:

  • Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
  • Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
  • Shadow Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker
  • Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
  • Shadow Regigigas with Hidden Power and Giga Impact
  • Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
  • Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
  • Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
  • Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Scyther’s Combat Power is below 10,000. So, if you have high-level counters going into these raids, defeating this critter will be a breeze.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
