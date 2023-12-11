How to solo defeat Scyther in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Defeating Scyther as a solo player in Pokemon GO is not a difficult task. However, those without proper insight into this Pocket Monster as a three-star raid boss might face difficulties. Scyther will make for a wonderful addition to your collection, but as a three-star raid boss, it will not be able to put up a solid fight.

So, if you live in a secluded area or somewhere devoid of active Pokemon GO players, unlike a lot of raids, soloing Scyther raids will be comparatively easier. In this article, we will take a look at how you can prepare for the Scyther raids.

Can you solo defeat Scyther in Pokemon GO three-star Raids?

Scyther raids in GO are not very hard to beat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scyther is a Bug- and Flying-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this legendary beast is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fire

Flying

Ice

Rock

The dual elemental typing of Scyther makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:

Bug

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Being a three-star Raid boss, Scyther will have a Combat Power (CP) of 7,762. It neither has an impressive Attack stat (139) nor a praiseworthy Defense stat (111).

With these figures, this Pokemon does not pose much of a threat, even as a raid boss. So, you can easily defeat this three-star raid boss in Pokemon GO.

How to defeat Scyther 3-star raids alone in Pokemon GO

Maxed counters can easily beat Scyther as a raid boss (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To solo defeat Scyther, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Rock-, Flying-, Fire-, Electric-, and Ice-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters:

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Shadow Regigigas with Hidden Power and Giga Impact

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Scyther’s Combat Power is below 10,000. So, if you have high-level counters going into these raids, defeating this critter will be a breeze.