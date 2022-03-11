Shiny Ducklett still not available in Pokemon GO

Although Generation VII is making its way into Pokemon GO, some Generation V staples are still waiting to get their shinies in the game.

Almost every generation has a few shiny Pokemon missing in Pokemon GO. The exceptions would be Generation I (that keeps getting Community Days) and Generation II (that had every shiny released in the recent Johto Tour).

A large number of Pokemon from the Unova Pokedex have no shinies in the game, and Ducklett is one of them.

Pokemon from Unova still waiting on shiny release in Pokemon GO

Ducklett is one of the more popular inhabitants of the Unova region. It is often found along Driftveil Drawbridge. Its evolution, Swanna, is featured on Skyla’s Flying-type gym team.

Although Ducklett has been in Pokemon GO for two years, its shiny is still nowhere to be found. Some fans consider this to be a shame since Ducklett actually has a distinct shiny design, unlike some other shinies who look almost identical to their normal versions. The Pokemon swaps its light blue skin for pink in its shiny form.

It is currently a good time to feature Ducklett since the Water-type starter for Generation IX, Quaxly, is being compared to other ducks like Psyduck and Ducklett.

However, when one looks at the Unova Pokedex, it’s apparent that many of them are still waiting on shinies to be released. Even well-known members like Frillish, Pawinard and Gothita have no shiny versions available in the game.

Ducklett evolves into Swanna (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The last member of the Unova Pokedex to be featured in a Community Day was the Dragon-type, Druddigon.

Considering that the Season of Alola has just begun, the upcoming Community Days might be more focused on Alola instead of Unova.

In fact, the next Community Day is already confirmed to feature Sandshrew. Although Sandshrew hails from the Kanto region, it has an Alolan form that is Ice-type instead of Ground-type.

It looks like Unova won’t have shinies released in Pokemon GO any time soon. However, plenty of fans would love to see Generation V get some more attention through Spotlight Hours, Community Days, and more.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh