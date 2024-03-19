"Shiny Kyogre": Pokemon GO player shares hilarious Wailmer catch

In the vast world of Pokemon GO, trainers worldwide vie to catch the rarest and most powerful Pokemon to add to their collection. The excitement of encountering a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO, with its unique color palette, is unparalleled. However, one player's recent catch has the community in stitches, proving that sometimes, creativity and a good sense of humor can make any Pokemon catch memorable. The main Reddit post, by user AlexDuChat, underpinning this hilarious event was captioned,

"Finally a Shiny Kyogre. Some envious people will say it's a Wailmer"

Hilarious Wailmer catch becomes the highlight of a Reddit discussion among Pokemon GO community

The subject of this humorous episode is a Shiny Wailmer, which, through the magic of a doodle, transformed into what the player jokingly called a "Shiny Kyogre." This unique transformation wasn't achieved through in-game mechanics or a rare encounter. Instead, it resulted from a playful drawing added onto a screenshot of the Shiny Wailmer.

The doodle turned the gentle giant of the sea into a buffed-up version of Kyogre, complete with menacing red eyes, muscular arms ready to flex at any moment, and an exaggerated, toothy grin. This artistic addition gave the Pokemon an amusing personality, which was far from its original design and certainly not something developers had in mind.

One user embraced the creative spirit, commenting, "If you can't catch it, create it! I love your philosophy." This sentiment reflects the playful nature of the Pokemon GO community, where imagination can turn a regular catch into something legendary.

Another user dubbed the doodle "The Kyoker," a witty nod to the Joker character from the Batman series, highlighting the whimsical yet slightly menacing look of the transformed Pokemon. This nickname encapsulates the essence of the doodle, merging the world of Pokemon with pop culture in an unexpected twist.

Some members of the community argued that catching a Shiny Wailmer is, in itself, quite the achievement, stating, "Shiny Wailmer is more of a flex imo." This perspective underscores the rarity and excitement of catching Shiny Pokemon, regardless of their species.

The post was also filled with puns and playful commentary, including "Something smells 'fishy,'" "Doing the swim of shame after a night out," and "dieting for primal reversion." Each comment contributed to the lighthearted atmosphere, showcasing the community's ability to find joy and humor in the simple things.

Described by one user as a "thing of nightmares and of beauty," the doodled Shiny Kyogre encapsulates the essence of Pokemon GO: a game that brings people together through shared experiences, like triumphant catches or playful jests. As trainers continue their journey to catch 'em all, moments like these remind us of the joy and creativity that the game inspires.