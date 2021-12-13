Shiny Munchlax is nowhere to be found in Pokemon GO

Despite the many shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it doesn’t look like trainers can find shiny Munchlax yet.

Munchlax was introduced in Generation IV as the baby form of the Normal-type Pokemon Snorlax. Players used to have to search honey trees in the Sinnoh region for Munchlax, but it can now be caught in the Underground in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. As a Generation IV Pokemon, though, many fans would have expected its shiny to be out by now.

Generation IV Pokemon without shiny form available

Most of the Pokemon from the Sinnoh PokeDex have been included in Pokemon GO along with their shiny forms. Munchlax, however, is one of 25 Pokemon from the Sinnoh region without a shiny in the game.

This might come as a surprise seeing as Munchlax is actually one of the more popular Pokemon. Its evolution Snorlax is very famous, making appearances in spinnoff games like Pokemon Unite and even on Ash Kethcum’s team in the anime.

Here are the other 24 Pokemon from the Sinnoh region that don’t have shinies in the game:

Starly, Staravia and Staraptor

Combee and Vespiqueen

Pachirisu

Cherubi

West Sea Shellos and Gastrodon

East Sea Shellos and Gastrodon

Chingling

Stunky and Skuntank

Chatot

Carnivine

Finneon and Lumineon

Mantyke

Rotom

Phione and Manaphy

Shaymin

Arceus

Of course, some of these Pokemon (like Arceus) aren’t in the game at all, but several others have been in the game for quite some time.

Staraptor also doesn't have a shiny in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Munchlax doesn’t even have the most noticeable shiny form. It just trades its light blue coat for a slightly darker shade of blue. The same goes for its evolution, Snorlax.

As to when shiny Munchlax might show up, nobody knows for sure, but a good possibility would be the Season of Heritage. This season will likely focus on the Sinnoh region heavily, since Pokemon Legends Arceus will be releasing during that time.

Even the previous event, Swinub’s Incense Day, hinted at there being a Generation IV focus going forward.

Edited by Siddharth Satish