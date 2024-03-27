Should you purify Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO?

There are a lot of factors that influence whether you should purify Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO. This is one of the strongest monsters in Pokemon GO. The creature made its way into this game through World of Wonders: Taken Over, which is the latest installment of Team GO Rocket’s Takeover event.

Considering the formidable strength the normal iteration of Groudon exhibits in the game, you might understandably harbor doubts about which variant of this legendary behemoth reigns supreme. In contrast to Primal Reversions, Pokemon GO doesn't offer a way to toggle between Groudon's regular and Shadow forms.

This article will give an idea of what happens when you purify Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO, helping you decide whether to do it.

What happens when you purify Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO?

Stat changes

Shadow beasts get a 20% attack boost while their defense stat gets sliced by 20%. Shadow Groudon has an attack stat of 287.3 while its defense stat sits at 163.3. Regular Groudon, on the other hand, has an attack stat of 239.4 while its defense counter has 204.1 clicks.

If you frequent the PvP scene of Pokemon GO, a higher bulk stat is always preferable. This is why the regular variant of Groudon sits at #7, while Shadow Groudon is ranked at #21 in the Master League of the GO Battle League.

When it comes to Purified Groudon, it comes with the same stats as the regular version of this Ground-type Pokemon. So, if you want to use Shadow Groudon in PvP battles, you should purify it in Pokemon GO.

Charged moves

Shadow Groudon has a shadow-exclusive move called Frustration. You can remove it only during Team GO Rocket Takeover. Since these Takeover events are not very frequent, if you miss one of them, you might have to wait a fat minute before the next cycle comes around.

If you purify Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO, Frustration will get replaced by another unique move called Return. You can replace this move at any time using a Charged TM.

So, if you have an urgency to teach a new move to your monster, you should purify Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO.

IV Split

Upon its purification, Shadow Groudon will get one point added to all the stats across the board. So, you can have a hundo (100% IV) Groudon if you have caught one with near-perfect stats.

In such a case, purifying this Legendary shadow Pokemon makes a lot of sense. Max IVs are best when it comes to PvP battles in the Master League.

Power-up cost

If you want to level up your Shadow Groudon but find yourself short on resources like Stardust and Candies, you should purify Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO. This is because Purified Pokemon require fewer resources when it comes to leveling them up.