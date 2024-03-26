Is Shadow Groudon with Precipice Blades good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Pokemon GO’s Shadow Groudon with Precipice Blades is one of the hardest-hitting Ground-type Pocket Monsters in the game. This Legendary monster equipped with Precipice Blades, a Ground-type Charged move, is unparalleled when it comes to dealing damage with moves of this elemental typing, coming second only to its Primal Evolution – Primal Groudon.

You will need an Elite Charged TM to teach Groudon’s Shadow variant Precipice Blades once you catch it after defeating Giovanni. You will need a Super Rocket Radar to find and challenge this Team GO Rocket Boss to a battle in Pokemon GO.

Is this monster even good for PvP battles? Will it be good in raids? These questions might come to mind once your Shadow Groudon has Precipice Blades as one of its Charged moves. This article will provide detailed insights into Shadow Groudon’s viability in the current meta of Pokemon GO.

Is Shadow Groudon with Precicipice Blades good in the Pokemon GO Battle League?

Let us take a look at the typing, stats, and moveset that this monster has in this title:

Elemental typing: It is a pure Ground-type creature

It is a pure Ground-type creature Base Attack stat: 270 (+20% Shadow bonus)

270 (+20% Shadow bonus) Base Defense stat: 228 (-20% Shadow bonus)

228 (-20% Shadow bonus) Base Stamina stat: 205

205 Max Combat Power (CP) stat: 4,652

4,652 All Fast moves that it can learn in GO: Mud Shot and Dragon Tail

Mud Shot and Dragon Tail All Charged moves that it can learn in GO: Earthquake, Fire Blast, Fire Punch, Solar Beam, and Precipice Blades

Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, and Fire Punch are the recommended moves for PvP battles in the GO Battle League. Both Fire Punch and Precipice Blades are Legacy moves, and you will need Elite Charged TMs to add a theme to your Shadow Groudon’s moveset.

With a Mud Shot as the Fast move, Shadow Groudon with Precipice Blades has a Damage Per Second (DPS) stat of 20.91 and a Total Damage Output (TDO) of 647.6. Thus, using the Elite TM to give this monster its Legacy move will allow it to shoot above the rest of the competition in the Shadow Ground-type category of Pokemon.

Comparing the regular variant of Groudon with the same combination of moves, this monster has a DPS stat of 17 and a TDO stat 649. So, regular Groudon has an overall score of about 42. This is six points below Shadow Groudon with Precipice Blades, which sits at 48.23. The extra bulk on the regular variant is better when it comes to PvP battles.

In the list of the best Ground-type attackers in Pokemon GO, Shadow Groudon with Precipice Blades and Mud Shot sits at the third spot, losing by a thin hair to Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power (Garchomp’s Legacy move).

However, Mega Pokemon are not our concern for the PvP side. So, when it comes to regular Pokemon, Shadow Groudon has catapulted above all the other contenders, beating the long-reigning ruler, Shadow Garchomp.

It is crucial to note that this monster won’t perform as well without Precipice Blades. Even though you might say it is unfair to compare a Legendary monster with a Pseudo-legendary beast, Shadow Groudon deserves to stand where it is.

That said, while Shadow Groudon with Precipice Blades is a fantastic monster, the extra bulk on the regular variant will help you deal with your enemies a tad bit better. So, if you already have a Groudon performing well in the Master League, we recommend you continue using that, and you do not need to waste your resources on the Shadow variant right now.

Is Shadow Groudon with Precipice Blades good in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid Battles?

In the category of Ground-type attackers in Pokemon GO, Primal Groudon topped the chart with a DPS stat of 21.88 and a TDO of 1023.1. It blows the competition out of the park, across the road, and into someone’s front yard by a long shot.

As mentioned earlier, Shadow Groudon with Precipice Blades is not too shabby but cannot replace Groudon’s Primal Evolution. However, if you plan to fill it with Ground-type attackers, it is an excellent candidate for your raid party.

Since you can use only Mega Pokemon in a raid party, it is always advisable to keep strong seconds, which is Shadow Groudon with Precipice Blades in this case.

