Squirdle (Pokemon Wordle) Daily Answer and Hints for July 27, 2023

Pokemon fans who love games of deduction should check out Squirdle, which utilizes the guessing gameplay of Wordle but tasks participants with deducing the identity of a Pocket Monster instead. In addition to a free mode where players can guess as many species as they'd like, there's also a daily challenge where one has eight chances to win.

The daily challenge for this community-made game resets each day at midnight, and if players use up all their guesses, they have to wait for the next challenge. However, if players win the challenge, they can go on a streak based on how many days they've successfully guessed the mystery species in a row.

But what is the Pokemon of the day for July 27, 2023? Trainers may want to look to Generation VIII for the answer.

Squirdle Pokemon answer for July 27: Grimmsnarl

Pokemon fans who want to cut to the chase or those who are running low on guesses should know that July 27's winner is Grimmsnarl, the final evolution of Impidimp and Morgrem. This Dark/Fairy-type species debuted in the Sword and Shield titles for Nintendo Switch and can even attain a Gigantamax form as a result.

Grimmsnarl and its prior evolutions have the distinction of being the only Dark/Fairy-type Pokemon currently existing within the franchise, making their elemental combination incredibly unique. Furthermore, these three Pocket Monsters are only obtainable as males, which is a rarity.

Additionally, Grimmsnarl and its evolutions are considered the direct counterpart of Hatterene's evolutionary line, a collection of Psychic/Fairy-type species that are all female.

Whereas Hatterene's family of Pocket Monsters appears to be inspired by witches, Grimmsnarl and its prior evolutions seem to be derived from the designs of goblins or demons in mythology.

The two creatures being opposites seems to track particularly well considering that the Galar region that they debuted in was partly based on Great Britain and its ancient myths, as well as those of Medieval Europe as a whole.

Squirdle Daily Pokemon hints for July 27, 2023

If a Pokemon fan wants to guess the answer for Squirdle on July 27 but doesn't want the solution given to them, they can also check out the game's series of hints.

Each time a guess is made, Squirdle provides a set of clues to indicate how close a player was to being correct. Among the hints provided include a creature's generation of origin, its type or type combination, as well as its standard height and weight.

Arrows accompany the icons for each clue to determine if a player's next guess needs to be higher or lower. Checkmarks signify when fans have reached a correct parameter for the daily Pocket Monster.

For July 27, fans will want to use the following criteria to come to the correct solution for Squirdle's daily challenge:

This creature is from the Generation VIII games

It is a dual Dark/Fairy-type

A standard specimen of this creature is 1.5 meters in height

A standard-sized version of this Pocket Monster weighs 61 kilograms

By combining all of these clues together, trainers who don't want the answer directly will eventually come to the final conclusion of Squirdle's daily puzzle. However, they'll need to be quick since the daily challenge resets at midnight, and the clues listed above will no longer be correct.