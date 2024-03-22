"Thanks, Niantic": Pokemon GO players voice complaints regarding latest visual changes

The latest visual changes introduced by Niantic in Pokemon GO in certain regions have given rise to complaints from its dedicated player base. A particular post on Reddit by a user named OOFTMuzz caught the attention of the community and has quickly become a place to express broader grievances.

A new update has made their in-game character look noticeably younger. The post was aptly captioned:

"Thanks, Niantic. I'm now 12 years old."

Upset Pokemon GO players discuss latest character changes on Reddit

The latest visual changes made by Niantic are currently in a beta phase and are being rolled out to select accounts. The update has been notably released in regions such as Australia and New Zealand. Many players have been left puzzled and frustrated by the changes it makes.

The alterations seem to be part of an A-B testing strategy by Niantic, a method this studio has used previously to gauge player reaction to updates such as changes to the user interface and shop contents. The purpose of this tactic is to observe how a certain patch affects player engagement and in-app purchases. However, this time, the feedback has been overwhelmingly negative.

Some addressed the awkward posture of the character models in the update, while others compared its changes to outdated graphics reminiscent of GameCube games and "PlayStation 1 polygon" aesthetics.

The new design's failure to improve or even maintain the quality of character representation has left many questioning the direction of Niantic's updates.

One of the more contentious changes involves the modification of character customization options, particularly the removal of gender selections in favor of sliders that adjust features on a spectrum from "more feminine" to "more masculine."

The lack of attention to detail in the Pokemon GO update has also been a point of critique, with players pointing out issues like unadjusted mesh designs for clothing. The feedback ranges from disbelief at how the update was approved to concerns over the lack of intermediate skin color options, described by one player as "between mayonnaise and tanned leather."

This response from Alexis_Bailey highlights a recurring challenge for game developers like Niantic — balancing the introduction of new features and designs with the expectations and preferences of the player base.

The attempt to modernize and make character customization more inclusive is commendable, but the execution, according to player feedback, leaves much to be desired. Pokemon GO players are calling for not just innovation but meaningful improvements that enhance the gaming experience.

As more feedback continues to pour in, the community awaits Niantic's response to the criticism. It's unclear if the visual changes will be rolled back, adjusted, or pushed forward despite the negative feedback. For now, the community's message is clear: when it comes to updates, they're looking for enhancements that truly add value to their Pokemon GO adventure, not detract from it.