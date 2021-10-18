Best build for Talonflame in Pokemon Unite (October 2021)

Anyone who’s been playing Ranked on Pokemon Unite recently has probably noticed how many Talonflames have been showing up in the jungle.

This Generation VI Pokemon was once thought to be mediocre, but has since emerged as one of the more OP (Overpowered) characters in the game. It’s quick and powerful attacks can easily wipe out a lane and even steal Dreadnaw or Zapdos right out from under the enemy’s clutches.

Which moves and items work best with the Generation VI Pokemon Talonflame?

The first move that Talonflame mains should be selecting is Acrobatics. This move and Peck are essentially both fast damage options. However, Acrobatics allows Talonflame (Fletchling at that point) to hop over the wall in front of the jungle, do a fast jungle clear, and rush to gank a lane quickly.

When Fletchling evolves into Fletchfinder at level 5, it should learn Flame Charge. Although Aerial Ace isn’t a poor option, Talonflame can save itself due to the dash that Flame Charge provides. It can also chase down an enemy that’s trying to escape the action.

Talonflame hits its power spike when it gets access to Fly. This move is arguably the biggest reason why Talonflame rose in viability. With Fly, Talonflame goes airborne, immune to attacks from opposing Pokemon, and then drops on an enemy dealing tons of damage.

Fly can be used in several situations that can turn the tide for a team. In a team fight, Talonflame can simply target the enemy’s biggest damage dealer, Fly over everyone else, and delete it from the game. Talonflame can also hide in a bush during a Dreadnaw or Zapdos fight and use Fly at the last second to snag the kill.

As good as Fly is at stealing objectives, Talonflame’s Unite move is even better. With Flame Sweep, Talonflame can drop a ton of damage on Zapdos or Dreadnaw, not to mention opponents. When teammates are in trouble, Talonflame can also use this move to displace enemies, if not kill them outright.

Held items and battle item on Talonflame

For held items, Talonflame should likely be running Muscle Band to increase its power. One way that Talonflame can level up quickly is through scoring after ganking lanes, so it would also benefit from a Score Shield. Finally, Buddy Barrier is just about a necessity on every Pokemon nowadays. The Eject Button is the best battle item for Talonflame since it’s so frail.

