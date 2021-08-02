The best counters for Arlo in Pokemon GO: August 2021

The Team Rocket GO member, Arlo is making a comeback in Pokemon GO during August, but this should be an easy victory for most trainers.

Trainers should expect to be battling Arlo along with his associates Sierra and Cliff throughout the month. As has been the case in the past, Arlo will be leading off with a Venonat. This is an incredibly easy Pokemon to beat as it is weak to many common types in the game. On the other hand, the rest of Arlo’s team can be a bit troublesome.

Which Pokemon are best at beating Arlo's team?

Aside from Venonat, Arlo will have several other Pokemon to choose from for his second and third Pokemon. He will either throw out Crobat, Ursaring or Manetric for his second option, and his final selection will be from Vileplume, Magenzone or Scizor.

Looking at Arlo’s team, right off the bat an obvious weakness can be seen: Fire-types. They have type advantages against all three options for Arlo’s last Pokemon (as well as Venonat). Any trainer attempting the Arlo battle should look in their party for available Fire-types.

Of course, Fire-types are generally nice to bring since they are some of the elite forces in the game. Mega Charizard Y boasts a huge Attack stat, as does Shadow Moltres. Other legendaries like Reshiram are also incredibly powerful.

Anyone who doesn’t have these rare Pokemon, though, will be happy to know there are more common Pokemon that do well here. Most Fire-type starters do well due to access to Blast Burn (Charizard, Typhlosion, Blaziken and Infernape specifically). Darmanitan and Chandelure can also make quick work of this battle.

From there, the goal for trainers looking to beat Arlo is to complement their Fire-type with options that cover Arlo’s second Pokemon. This can be either Crobat, Ursaring or Manetric. For this part of the battle, sturdy Rock-types have a really good matchup.

They resist Ursaring’s Normal-type attacks, for one. The second reason they do well is that they beat Crobat, who is a part Flying-type. Some Rock-types are also Ground, which help them beat Manectric too (Rhydon, Rhyperior, and Golem for example).

If one of those Pokemon aren’t available, though, trainers will want to use another Ground-type. Of course, anyone with Groudon or similar Pokemon won’t have any issues. Other common Ground-types like Mamoswine or Excadrill will also pick up an easy win against Arlo.

