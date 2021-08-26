The best held items for Garchomp in Pokemon Unite

Joining Pokemon Unite's roster on the game's launch, Garchomp has been a beloved character played by many. Many players, however, want to take their skills with the fierce dragon to the next level. The first step for these players is knowing the right item build for Garchomp in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite: The best held items for Garchomp

Garchomp as it appears in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Held items are something many casual players skip over when it comes to playing Pokemon Unite but the right items for the right style of play on the right Pokemon can make all the difference.

Rocky Helmet - The Rocky Helmet is a solid item for any Pokemon in Pokemon Unite. The Rocky Helmet has the effect of dealing damage to any opponent that damages the holder. Rather than a value influenced by the defense of the attacker, this damage value is always guarenteed to be 3% of the attacker's maximum HP. By upgrading, this value is increased to 5% when the item reaches level 20.

Assault Vest - The Assault Vest is a great item for Garchomp as it can help protect it from any ambush by providing a shield when Garchomp is not in combat. This time can be used to escape from a battle Garchomp cannot win. The specific effect of the Assault Vest is that it provides a shield equal to a percent of the holder's maximum HP to protect against Special Attacks. This effect has a base shield of 9% of the holder's HP but increases to 15% when the item reaches level 20.

Float Stone - The Float Stone is an item that helps the holder with relocating to areas around the map faster and easier. When the holder stays out of combat for a short period of time, the effect of the Float Stone activates. Starting at a base value of 10% of the holder's base speed, the holder receives a speed boost. This speed enhancement increases to a value of 20% of the holder's maximum speed.

Battle Items are items that are actively used by the player instead of providing a passive effect to the Pokemon like held items. Players can activate the battle item by pressing the Y button on their controller. For Garchomp, the best battle item to have for this build is the X Speed. In Pokemon Unite X Speed will increase the player's speed and prevent it from being decreased for a short time. This item works great for supporting Garchomp in its early game, when it is still weak and vulnerable.

When it comes to playing Garchomp in Pokemon Unite, it's best to keep its two previous evolutions in mind as most of the game will be spent playing as them. Gible and Gabite take a while to evolve, so items that can provide coverage and a means of escaping tough situations are vital for having an effective game.

