The best moveset for Alolan Persian in Pokemon GO

Seldom seen in use by many Pokemon GO trainers, Alolan Persian is a middle-of-the-pack Pokemon with subpar moves that prohibit it from shining in battles.

Be that as it may, some Pokemon GO players may have a soft spot for the Alolan feline and want to make it work in battle if possible. If this is the case, it is best to optimize Alolan Persian's moveset for maximum effect despite that maximum effect not amounting to what other Dark-type Pokemon are capable of.

With a total of six moves across three different elemental types, Alolan Persian is somewhat constrained in its move choice but can still put out okay damage with a bit of work.

Pokemon GO: The top movesets for Persian in PvE and PvP

Although Alolan Persian likely won't even be considered a world-beater in Pokemon GO, it can still fill a team slot as a body capable of at least putting out slight damage.

When optimizing Alolan Persian's moveset, gamers will want to focus on utilizing its Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). Here, a Pokemon that matches its type and those of its attacks helps it increase damage output.

Alolan Persian may not measure up to many other Dark-type Pokemon, but some trainers may prefer it (Image via The Pokemon Company).

Fortunately, Alolan Persian possesses several Dark-type moves that benefit from STAB, but some perform better than others.

For Pokemon GO's PvE situations, the top moveset pick for Alolan Persian is Feint Attack and Foul Play. Both moves provide increased damage thanks to STAB, and alternatives don't measure up.

Some may opt to take Dark Pulse over Foul Play in PvE due to its increased damage, but Play Rough provides greater damage per second despite having ten fewer base damage points.

Scratch as a Fast Move can't win any type advantage, and it doesn't do enough damage to be considered effective in neutral damage situations either.

In Pokemon GO's PvP situations, the same moveset of Feint Attack and Foul Play still holds up. However, trainers should also pick up Play Rough as a second Charge Move.

Though it lacks the STAB damage provided by Dark-type moves, Play Rough can be used as a sneaky Charge Move to take advantage of type effectiveness against Pokemon that are susceptible to it, such as Dragon, Dark, and Fighting-type Pokemon.

Also Read

Since these Pokemon types are very popular picks in Battle League and gym defense, Alolan Persian can use Play Rough to deal super effective damage in places where Foul Play cannot.

Payback and Dark Pulse may be opted for as a Charge Move by some Pokemon GO trainers, though the moves' increased damage is compensated with an increased energy requirement.

Edited by Ravi Iyer