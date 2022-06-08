The best moveset for Aurorus in Pokemon GO

Aurorus is one of the four new Pokemon to come to Pokemon GO in the 2022 iteration of the yearly Adventure Week event. With the arrival of every new Pokemon comes a wave of competitive players wondering if they can manage to carve out a niche with the new arrival. So what about Aurorus?

Aurorus was one of the Fossil Pokemon to be added in the sixth generation of the Pokemon franchise. The Fossil Pokemon brought in this generation were some of the most intuitive the franchise has seen, despite the game's lack of praise recently. Aurorus and its pre-evolved for were the first Rock and Ice-type Pokemon.

Looking at Aurorus from a competitive point of view, what can players expect from this new Pokemon? Given its typing, stats, and possible moveset, we can determine whether it is suitable for players who play Pokemon GO's Battle League competitively. So how should players build their Aurorus for competitive play?

Aurorus in Pokemon GO's Battle League: An Analysis

Aurorus as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aurorus is a Rock and Ice-type Pokemon, which can put it in a disadvantagous position against a majority of Pokemon GO's metagame. Fighting and Steel-type attacks can deal massive damage to Aurorus and, sadly, Pokemon with these attacks pollute the competitive scene. Aurorus may have trouble finding its footing.

However, if the player can disipate the ever-present Steel and Fighting-types from the opponent's team while also using all the opponent's shields, Aurorus shines. Due to its massive stamina stat, Aurorus can stall out opponents if they lack the capacity to deal critical damage to it through the use of supercharged attacks.

Looking into the Pokemon's moveset, Aurorus has a surprising amount of good coverage. Of course, it has its Rock and Ice-type attacks, which gives it a great spread of offensive coverage. It also has access to Thunderbolt and Hyper Beam. Having Hyper Beam solidifies its status as an endgame offensive tank Pokemon.

It has three options for fast attack. Aurorus can choose between two Ice-type attacks and a Rock-type attack. However, which move to choose depends heavily on the charged attacks the player intends on giving. For raw damage, using Frost Breath or Rock Throw works best. Powder Snow works best for energy generation.

For possible charged attacks, some work best with others. Players that lack the resources to have two charged attacks can use a Rock-type charged attack with an Ice-type fast attack in a bid to maximize offensive coverage on a budget. Weather Ball and Rock Throw work great.

For players determined to use Aurorus in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League, some setup may be required. However, in the right scenario, Aurorus can be a great endgame tank. A moveset of Rock Throw, Weather Ball, and either Thunderbolt or Hyper Beam works great for clearing weakened opposing teams.

