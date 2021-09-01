The best moveset for Charizard in Pokemon GO (September 2021)

Fan-favorite Pokemon Charizard is still loved in Pokemon GO, and its battle capability remains strong in both PvE and PvP environments.

With great attack stats, two Mega Evolution forms, and a great array of moves that it can learn, Charizard is a powerful battle pick for many Pokemon GO trainers.

Although it doesn't stack up to certain Fire and Flying-type Legendary Pokemon currently in the game, Charizard remains a top battle choice among non-legendary Fire and Flying-type options. The Pokemon isn't as dominant as it once was, but it can still pack a punch.

Pokemon GO: Charizard's top move choices for PvE and PvP

Charizard has quite a few moves at its disposal when it comes to combat, so trainers have substantial flexibility when picking a moveset that complements the Kanto starter well.

All of Charizard's current moves in Pokemon GO can be found below:

Fast Moves

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Wing Attack (Flying-type) (Legacy)

Ember (Fire-type) (Legacy)

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type) (Legacy)

Charge Moves

Overheat (Fire-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Dragon Claw (Dragon-type)

Blast Burn (Fire-type) (Legacy)

Flamethrower (Fire-type) (Legacy)

While many Pokemon in Pokemon GO have five to six moves in their entire collection, Charizard has five moves for both Fast and Charge moves, giving it plenty of attacks to choose from.

As such, it can be tricky to decide which are worth using TMs on. Depending on what role a trainer intends to use Charizard in, the top moveset picks are slightly different:

PvE Attack and Defense

When attacking gyms, raid bosses, and Team GO Rocket's Shadow Pokemon, Charizard can obliterate its Pokemon GO opponents with Fire Spin and Blast Burn. If players want to keep a Flying-type attack in their arsenal to take advantage of type matchups, they can also run Wing Attack and Blast Burn. Blast Burn should probably stay the preferred Charge Move for Charizard in nearly any PvE situation, as the Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB) it receives makes it one of the top Fire-type PvE picks that don't enter the Legendary Pokemon category.

PvP Battle League Movesets

Pokemon GO trainers have some options in PvP when using Charizard. Fire Spin and Blast Burn is still an overwhelmingly popular choice. However, players can also opt for Wing Attack or Dragon Breath due to the former's energy generation or the latter's type advantage on Dragon-type Pokemon. Blast Burn is simply the most optimal Charge Move for Charizard, but Dragon Claw can be used either as an alternative or a secondary Charge Move due to its neutral type coverage. This will help Charizard deal consistent standard damage across the board and resist a few Pokemon types.

