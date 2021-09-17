The best moveset for Dewott in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon and Pokemon GO, Dewott is the next evolutionary stage of Oshawott, serving as the transition Pokemon before evolving to Samurott.

Though many players see Dewott as just a stepping stone on the way to obtaining Samurott, this Pokemon has its unique capabilities in battle. It won't blow any doors off in PvE or PvP fights, but it may be a sneaky pick that can throw opposing Pokemon GO trainers off-guard.

This pick could serve to exploit type advantages in raids or Team GO Rocket battles on occasion. Though Samurott is the best option in most facets of battle, Dewott can't be easily discredited.

Optimizing Dewott's moveset in Pokemon GO

Dewott isn't a heavy hitter by any stretch of the imagination, but the right moves can still work in certain situations (Image via Pokemon GO)

Though it won't top PvE or PvP charts anytime soon, Dewott can utilize the right moves and come in as a relief Pokemon or be brought out to take advantage of certain types of matchups. At the moment, Dewott's collection moves are the following:

Fast Moves

Fury Cutter (Bug-type)

Water Gun (Water-type)

Charge Moves

X-Scissor (Bug-type)

Aqua Tail (Water-type)

Water Pulse (Water-type)

With five total moves available, Dewott has a classic collection. Being a mono Water-type Pokemon, it should not surprise trainers to find Water-type attacks in its arsenal.

The Bug-type moves are an exciting addition. However, for a Pokemon lacking substantial stat like Dewott, it's best to opt for damage to get the maximum use out of its battle prowess.

For most situations, Dewott's best moveset will be Water Gun and Aqua Tail. Though Water Pulse hits harder as a Charge Move, Aqua Tail still deals solid damage while being more cost-effective for energy. When taking on a raid boss or a PvP opponent, losing your Pokemon before charging a Charge Move is a hindrance, so cost-effectiveness comes into play.

However, Pokemon GO players should add Water Pulse as a second Charge Move to provide extra punch. X-Scissor is even cheaper than Charge Move, and it may be worth picking up as an alternate to surprise Dark, Grass, and Psychic-type opponents.

Water Gun is the runaway pick for Fast Move, as it deals more base damage than Fury Cutter and only generates one less point of energy per hit. Dewott receives a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB) for any water moves it utilizes, increasing its damage capability.

For a Pokemon that effectively serves as a transitionary stage, using STAB is more of a necessity than an option for Dewott to maximize efficiency in Pokemon GO battles.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

