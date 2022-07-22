The best moveset for Dialga in Pokemon Go

Dialga is among the many legendary Pokemon that players can catch in Pokemon GO. It made its first appearance in Generation 4 - Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum - within the Sinnoh region.

Naturally, Dialga can be caught during raids, specifically 5-star raids in Pokemon GO. As a Steel and Dragon-type Pokemon, it has a surprising list of resistances, despite its dual-typing.

In the event that players capture their very own Dialga - preferably knowing how to make excellent throws - they should get it ready for battle as soon as possible, and also. Here’s what the best moveset is for Dialga in Pokemon GO.

Dialga's moveset in Pokemon Go and how to use it

When creating the best moveset for Dialga, two things need to be considered: 1) Dialga is Steel and Dragon 2) players should aim for a type advantage. For example, while Dialga can learn Thunder, it isn’t all that useful since Thunder won’t benefit from STAB (same-type attack bonus).

Keeping those two thoughts in mind, the best moveset for Dialga is:

Metal Claw : Fast attack, Steel-type

: Fast attack, Steel-type Draco Meteor: Charged attack, Dragon-type

With this moveset, Dialga will be able to access Draco Meteor at a much faster rate. Dialga does have access to Dragon Breath and while players can eke out a little more damage this way, its EPS generation is poor. Using Metal Claw over Dragon Breath is far more reliable.

Every resistance that Dialga has in the game

As mentioned before, Dialga is a Steel and Dragon-type Pokemon. It is one of the few with the least number of weaknesses. When facing against against it, be sure to avoid using moves with these typings:

Normal

Flying

Rock

Bug

Steel

Water

Electric

Psychic

Poison

Grass

Any moves with the typings listed above will hardly put a dent in Dialga’s health, giving free reign to destroy a player’s team. Poison and Grass-type moves are especially useless considering that both only deal 39% of the damage, though the others will deal as much as 63% damage. With that said, Dialga does have a few weaknesses that Pokemon GO fans should exploit.

How to effectively counter Dialga in Pokemon GO

Despite all of Dialga’s resistances in Pokemon GO, due to its Steel and Dragon dual-typing, it does leave itself open to a few weaknesses, two to be specific. It is weak to and will experience super-effective damage from: Fighting and Ground.

Using any of the above typings will deal 160% damage to Dialga. Now, while its weaknesses are admittedly few and far between, there are several hard-hitting Pokemon that can quickly put Dialga in its place due to both their typing and movesets.

When players are facing off against Dialga, here are a few Pokemon they should bring, along with their most effective moveset:

Lucario : Counter and Aura Sphere

: Counter and Aura Sphere Pheromosa : Low Kick and Focus Blast

: Low Kick and Focus Blast Conkeldurr : Counter and Dynamic Punch

: Counter and Dynamic Punch Breloom : Counter and Dynamic Punch

: Counter and Dynamic Punch Urshifu (single or rapid strike): Counter and Dynamic Punch

And with that, Pokemon GO players should have all the knowledge needed to bring down Dialga in raids. Also, do keep in mind that it also has a Shiny form available, too.

