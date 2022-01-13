The best moveset for Dugtrio in Pokemon GO

Originally seen in Generation I of Pokemon before its Alolan version was released later, Dugtrio has been in Pokemon GO since its release in 2016.

As a standard Ground-type Pokemon, Dugtrio lacks the stats to shine much in Pokemon GO PvP, and there are much better options in PvE. Regardless, it has seen limited use in Great League due to its collection of potential moves and its decent attack stat.

If trainers hope to use it in either PvE or PvP combat, they'll likely want to optimize Dugtrio's moveset for optimal damage and energy economy.

Pokemon GO: Best movesets for Dugtrio

Poncho's Dugtrio in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, Dugtrio can learn six different moves in Pokemon GO with three Fast Moves, one of which is a Legacy Move ("Mud Shot") for it and three Charge Moves. Most of these moves are Ground-type, much like Dugtrio itself, but it possesses moves like "Sucker Punch" that give it Dark-type coverage if needed.

Though this coverage is somewhat limited, as Pokemons weak to Dark-type moves aren't likely to take on Dugtrio very often. Dugtrio also possesses "Stone Edge," which can cover its weakness against Ice-types.

"Mud Slap" and "Mud Bomb" provide the best utility on both offense and defense in PvE situations. Though some prefer to use "Earthquake" on Dugtrio, "Mud Bomb" does slightly less damage but can be used more often, thanks to a 3-bar energy meter.

This allows Dugtrio to charge the move up quickly as opposed to spending a lot of time powering up "Earthquake." Since Dugtrio's health and defense are pretty underwhelming, it may not even have time to charge up Earthquake in many situations.

In Pokemon GO Great League PvP, "Mud Shot" and "Mud Bomb" are still the top moves to utilize. However, if trainers are searching for a second Charge Move to use, "Earthquake" and "Stone Edge" make for great options.

"Earthquake" is a hard-hitting option that receives a Same Type Attribute Bonus from being Ground-type like Dugtrio, improving its damage even more.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Learn more here: Spark’s intuition led Professor Willow and the other team leaders to discover new parts of the puzzling door. What could they be, Trainers? 🤔Learn more here: pokemongolive.com/post/season-of… Spark’s intuition led Professor Willow and the other team leaders to discover new parts of the puzzling door. What could they be, Trainers? 🤔 📝 Learn more here: pokemongolive.com/post/season-of… https://t.co/OOnxp5LHHq

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, "Stone Edge" can give Dugtrio additional coverage against types such as Bug, Flying, Fire, and Ice-type Pokemon. Since Dugtrio is weak against Ice-type moves, it may not be a bad idea to keep "Stone Edge" in the Pokemon's proverbial back pocket to protect it from one of its elemental weaknesses.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha