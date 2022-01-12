Pokemon GO: Top picks for the Great League (January 2022)

Trainers who want to start teambuilding for the Great League in Pokemon GO should look at the significant threats.

There has been a core of Great League threats that seemed like they could never be toppled (looking at Galarian Stunfisk). With the arrival of Trevenant, though, the top tier of the meta has changed somewhat. Trainers should keep these picks in mind to prepare for success.

Which Pokemon should trainers bring to Great League matches?

At the moment, Great League play is being dominated by defensive Steel-types. Galarian Stunfisk is probably the most recognizable face here, but Bastiodon and even Skarmory are featured on many teams.

There are two reasons why Galarian Stunfisk is so threatening. First of all, the typing of Steel and Ground offers a whole bunch of resistances and only a few weaknesses. The other reason is that it’s hard to find a Pokemon that can resist both "Rock Slide" and "Earthquake."

Bastiodon is highly valued for about the same reason, but Steel and Rock are not as good a type combination. This is mainly because it’s double weak to Fighting, which isn’t a good thing in a meta where Medicham and Scrafty are running around.

Trevenant is the latest addition to the top of the Great League meta (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The latest addition to the elite of the Great League is Trevenant, and it’s hard to explain just how much pressure it puts on the opponent. It can rely on Seed Bomb to bait shields very effectively, and unless a Talonflame or a Skarmory is on the receiving end, it will do tons of damage.

Once the opponent is out of shields, Trevenant can work with Shadow Ball. With this moveset, Trevenant can take care of most of the other Great League threats (Medicham, Azumarill, Jellicent, etc.).

Bulky Water-types are also great ways to round out teams, especially when Galarian Stunfisk and Bastiodon are as popular as they are. Azumarill is incredibly bulky, and "Hydrop Pump" and "Ice Beam" can cover most of the meta.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jellicent has the bulkiness of Azumarill, although not as good of a type combo. Swampert is also still a force to be reckoned with, thanks to "Hydro Cannon."

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha