The best moveset for Gothorita in Pokemon GO

Currently appearing in Pokemon GO as a 3-star raid boss, Gothorita is a Psychic-type Pokemon that stands as the evolutionary form between Gothita and Gothitelle.

Pokemon GO trainers who have defeated Gothorita in a raid recently may be curious as to what the Pokemon's battle capability is without evolving it. With five total moves, only one of which isn't a Psychic-type, Gothorita doesn't have a ton of flexibility in combat.

In PvE, it will want to be used against opponents it has a type advantage against, such as Fighting and Poison-type Pokemon. In PvP situations, it has little to no elemental type coverage, but it can still handle itself in Great League matches thanks to its defensive bulk.

Pokemon GO: Top moveset for Gothorita

Many players will opt to use Gothitelle over Gothorita, but the latter has its applications (Image via Niantic)

When using Gothorita, players will want to focus on the use of its Psychic-type moves in order to get extra damage from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which results from a Pokemon of a certain type using a move of a matching type. This should be relatively easy, as Gothorita only has one move that isn't Psychic-type. The collection of all of Gothorita's learnable moves can be found below:

Fast Moves

Pound (Normal-type)

Confusion (Psychic-type)

Charge Moves

Future Sight (Psychic-type)

Psychic (Psychic-type)

Psybeam (Psychic-type)

When selecting the ideal moveset for Gothorita in Pokemon GO, trainers can seldom do better than combining the Fast Move Confusion with the Charge Moves Psychic and Future Sight. Each of these moves obtains increased damage from STAB, while maintaining good base damage and not requiring too much energy.

Psybeam on the other hand tends not to be used as a favorable Psychic-type move, especially for Gothorita, due to its lower damage while retaining the same energy charging as Psychic, obsoleting it.

The most noticeable aspect of this Pokemon GO moveset is that it doesn't retain any elemental type coverage, meaning it will need to be used in advantageous type situations in order for Gothorita to be taken maximum effect of.

Also Read

This can be a significant drawback in many situations, but Gothorita can still perform well in Pokemon GO PvE or PvP when used against Fighting-type or Poison-type Pokemon who receive super effective damage from Psychic-type moves.

The STAB will further this damage even more, giving Gothorita some viable battle situations without evolving the Pokemon into the stronger option in Gothitelle.

Edited by R. Elahi