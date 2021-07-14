The best moveset for Grovyle in Pokemon GO

Trainers are really vying to find unused potential for the Great League Remix in Pokemon GO, and secondary evolutions might be a good place to look.

Of course, Grovyle lacks power compared to its evolution, Sceptile. That being said, though, 172 Attack is pretty competitive with the other attackers found in the Great League Remix meta.

Grovyle also has a fairly strong moveset that focuses on quickly inflicting damage, as opposed to charging longer moves for big impact. Here are the best moves for Grovyle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which are the best moves to teach Grovyle in Pokemon GO?

Although Quick Attack does more DPS, the preferred quick move for Grovyle is still Bullet Seed. This is mostly because Bullet Seed benefits from STAB, whereas Quick Attack doesn’t.

Bullet Seed also charges more energy than Quick Attack. Of course, because Quick Attack is so fast, it ends up charging close to the same amount over time. Both moves charge similar EPS, but the fact that one Bullet Seed charges 14 energy gives it a huge advantage in this regard.

In terms of charge moves, Grovyle gets a fantastic selection in Leaf Blade. Whereas other 70 base power attacks require 50 energy to use, Leaf Blade only needs 33.

The fact that Grovyle can use such a strong move with STAB after only 3 Bullet Seeds makes it very threatening to opposing Pokemon after only being on the field for a few seconds.

Even though Aerial Ace sounds like an interesting surprise option, the preferred second charge move is Grass Knot. This is because, for the most part, if Grovyle charges 33 energy, there’s no reason for it to click Aerial Ace over Leaf Blade.

Not that Leaf Blade is a much stronger move than Aerial Ace, but after considering STAB, its damage output is just so high that Aerial Ace is negligible. In a neutral matchup, Leaf Blade will always do more damage.

The only reason to click Aerial Ace would be if Grovyle is in a disadvantageous matchup. If it were up against Pokemon like Pinsir or Darmanitan, though, those Pokemon would beat Grovyle after only getting off just one Aerial Ace. It’s, therefore, much better to swap in this situation.

