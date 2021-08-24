The best moveset for Hariyama in Pokemon GO

While there are a crowded bunch of strong Fighting-types in Pokemon GO, Hariyama can still hold its own.

Hariyama evolves from Makuhita, a Pokemon that older fans might remember as Brawly’s Ace in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. In all honesty, the 209 Attack on Hariyama doesn’t stack up with prominent attackers like Machamp and Lucario. What Hariyama does have over these Pokemon, though, is longevity.

It has a base 309 Stamina stat, allowing it to outlast many Pokemon and come out victorious with this moveset.

Which are the best moves for this Generation III Pokemon?

Since it is arguably the best Fighting-type quick move in the game, Counter is an easy choice for Hariyama. 12 base damage is already good enough for a quick move. It’s also 900 ms fast, which imbues it with a DPS of 16.

Counter can also charge up a good chunk of energy with 8.9 EPS. This makes it much better than Bullet Punch, which doesn’t get the boost from STAB anyway.

In terms of charge moves, Hariyama is the lucky recipient of the best Fighting-type option in the game: Dynamic Punch. This move has 90 base power and only requires half of the energy bar, making it a superior option to Superpower and Close Combat.

Most of the premier Fighting-types (Machamp, Conkeldurr, etc.) perform well in raids, primarily because of Dynamic Punch. It may not be as strong as Close Combat or Focus Blast, but the Pokemon can potentially get off two Dynamic Punches in one battle.

In fact, when looking at raid counters for Bisharp, who is double weak to Fighting moves, Hariyama is the 8th ranked counter. Shadow Hariyama is also two places ahead of it.

The other charge move that Hariyama trainers should pair with Dynamic Punch is Heavy Slam, and there are two reasons for this. The first is that it can, in some matchups, be used against Fairy-types.

This is because, with 309 Stamina, Hariyama can definitely endure a few Fairy-type attacks. Any of the elite Fairies (Gardevoir, Togekiss, Sylveon), though, will certainly destroy a Hariyama. Heavy Slam is more meant to deal with weaker Fairies like Aromatisse and Clefable.

The other reason why Heavy Slam is the way to go is that all of the other moves Hariyama learns are inferior. There is no sense in running Close Combat or Superpower when neither are as good as Dynamic Punch. Hariyama gets more value out of running a move with a different typing.

