The best moveset for Heatran in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Heatran is a monstrous Legendary Pokemon that trainers can find in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

As a Fire/Steel-type Pokemon, Heatran can put together a moveset with some of the most potent moves found in the game. It will deal extra damage from Fire and Steel-type attacks in the form of a Same Type Attack Bonus.

Known as the Lava Dome Pokemon, Heatran is extremely bulky and can be put into offensive and defensive roles. Its best moveset focuses on its offensive capabilities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Flash Cannon and Overheat feature in the best Heatran moveset in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Overheat

Heatran has a much better Special Attack stat than its Physical Attack stat. Overheat does Special damage. With a STAB in place, it has 195 Power, 90 Accuracy, and 5 PP. Massive damage is the name of the game with this attack as it will lower Heatran's Special Attack stat after each use. Use it wisely to take down a Grass, Ice, Bug, or Steel-type Pokemon in one hit.

Flash Cannon

Flash Cannon is another STAB move Heatran can use in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. That gives it 120 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP. It does Special damage, as well, with a small chance to lower the target's Special Defense when it connects. Flash Cannon is one of the strongest Steel-type attacks you can find.

Earth Power

Earth Power has a chance to lower an opposing Pokemon's Special Defense, too. The Ground-type attack has 90 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP. This simply lets Heatran do some damage in a different form against those that may resist its Fire or Steel-type attempts. It has supereffective damage potential against other Fire or Steel-types, along with Poison, Electric, and Rock.

Dragon Pulse

Dragon Pulse doesn't have great coverage, but it never hurts to deal supereffective damage against Dragon-type Pokemon. It has 85 Power, 100 Accuracy, 10 PP, and is a Special Attack. There are extras with Dragon Pulse. It simply hurts the opponent, and honestly, that is what this Heatran moveset is built for.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar