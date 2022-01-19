The best moveset for Heliolisk in Pokemon GO

Heliolisk might be about to shake up the meta in Pokemon GO. This Electric/Normal-type will be introduced through the Power Plant Event. While it requires a Sun Stone, evolving Helioptile into Heliolisk could undoubtedly be worth it.

Heliolisk will have a base attack of 219 and an excellent move pool to go along with it.

Which move should trainers be teaching this Generation VI Pokemon?

The charge move that trainers should probably be running on Heliolisk will be Quick Attack. This move is seen on several other movesets (even Zacian is running it nowadays).

However, Heliolisk will benefit from it because it will get STAB since it’s at least part Normal-type. Now the move will get a bit of added power, which is nice since, on its own, it does 5 DPS in PvP.

Of course, if trainers want to use Heliolisk as an Electric-type Raid attacker, they should forget about Quick Attack and run Volt Switch. Despite being slow, Volt Switch does a whopping 14 damage whenever used in Raids. This is some solid damage output, but trainers might prefer to have a higher EPS in PvP.

Heliolisk has a black frill with orange spikes around it (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One charge move it should be running is "Thunderbolt." Sure, it may not be as valuable as "Discharge" or "Wild Charge," but "Thunderbolt" is still a great STAB option. 55 energy may not be easy to charge, but at least Heliolisk is getting a 90 base power move out of it.

Heliolisk is also slated to get a special Electric-type charge move in "Parabolic Charge." Based on the information that is currently out on this move, though, trainers should simply ignore it. Apparently, it only has 6 base power in PvP. In the main series, "Parabolic Charge" is a healing move, but there is no healing in Pokemon GO.

Also Read Article Continues below

With "Bulldoze," Heliolisk can become somewhat of an Electric-type counter. "Bulldoze," however, costs more energy than "Thunderbolt" and isn’t even as powerful. Instead, trainers might want to consider "Grass Knot." This move can hit Ground-types for huge damage, particularly Swampert.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha