Is Helioptile coming to Pokemon GO soon?

Pokemon GO has many new events and Pokemon planned for 2022 and it looks like they will continue to roll out members of the Kalos Pokedex.

Helioptile is a Generation VI Pokemon that evolves into Helioisk. It could be found on Route 9 of the Kalos region. The basic and its evolution are the only two Normal/Electric-type Pokemon in the game. It looks like Niantic has dropped a huge hint that it might be coming to Pokemon GO shortly.

New Pokemon from the Kalos region makes an appearance on the Pokemon GO loading screen

Anyone who’s noticed the new loading screen for January in Pokemon GO might have spotted some new Pokemon. Among the flowers is Flabebe, a Fairy-type that also originates from Kalos. In the bottom left corner, though, is a Helioptile.

This strongly indicates that Helipotile will be featured in a future event. As to what event exactly, though, it’s currently unknown. Helipotile won’t be spawning during the New Year’s Day event in Pokemon GO, so it would have to be in a later event.

Helioptile is native to the Kalos region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One event that has a great chance of featuring Helipotile is The Electric and Steel-themed event on January 17th. This event will coincide with the opening of the door introduced in the Season of Heritage.

The Electric and Steel event is themed around the Power Plant in Kanto, which fans may remember where they could catch Zapdos.

Some fans believe the Flabebe will be featured on Community Day in February. Earlier in 2021, Roselia was the February Community Day, so that Flabebe would stick with the flower theme.

Once it is released, Helioptile might become quite a valuable Pokemon. Its evolution, Heliolisk, has a reasonably strong movepool, with Thunderbolt and Grass Knot access. It will be a bit of a glass cannon, but 212 Attack should make it strong enough to pick up KOs consistently.

