The best moveset for Lycanroc Dusk and Midnight in Pokemon GO

Coming with the Season of Alola, Lycanroc gives players not one but two forms to work with in Pokemon GO.

Fans who’ve played through Generation VII may remember Lycanroc from being on Olivia’s Kahuna team. While they have similar movesets in the main series, they get access to very different moves in the phone app. Players will need to plan ahead if they want to use one of these forms long term.

Which moves should these Pokemon be using?

Of the two Lycanroc forms, Midnight will probably be the more popular one due to its tools for PvP. It gets access to Counter, which fans will recognize as one of the best fast moves any Pokemon can get. It has solid damage output and energy charging, especially for only being one second long.

Lycanroc Midnight also gets a very interesting charge move in the form of Psychic Fangs. At only 40 base power, it certainly isn’t the strongest move in the world. Psychic Fangs gives a guaranteed Defense debuff to the enemy, though, which just about ensures that the next charge move will pick up a KO (or Lycanroc can just farm them down with Counter).

As its secondary charge move, Stone Edge is its most powerful option. While Crunch can be charged quicker (and give Lycanroc a decent matchup against Trevenant), Stone Edge will do substantial damage to most other threats in the meta.

Lycanroc Midday's moveset is very different from Midnight's (Image via Game Freak)

Unfortunately, Lycanroc Midday doesn’t have weapons that really compare to those of Lycanroc Midnight. Midday forme is forced to run Sucker Punch for a fast move, as Rock Throw only charges five energy per use, which is far from ideal.

Lycanroc Midday also gets the charge move Stone Edge, and it should be running it for the high damage output. Since it doesn’t get Psychic Fangs, though, its other options are Crunch or Drill Run.

They both have the same energy cost in PvP, but Drill Run is a little bit stronger. It also allows Lycanroc to hit Steel-types like Registeel and Galarian Stunfisk.

